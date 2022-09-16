NEET-PG 2023: Exam likely to take place on March 5th; Also check FMGE, FDST and FAT exam dates

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi has released NBE Exams 2022 dates. The exam dates have been released for NEET MDS, NEET PG and other exams. Candidates can check the schedule through the official site at natboard.edu.in.

Apart from the NEET PG examination, NBE has also announced the dates for the NEET MDS exam, DNB, FNGE and other examinations conducted by the board. The FMGE 2022 is schedule for December 4, 2022.





NBE Exams 2022: Check full schedule here

DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination – June 2022: October/November 2022

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2022, Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2022: December 4, 2022

Formative Assessment Test (FAT) 2022: December 10, 2022

DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examination – December 2022: December 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2022

NEET-MDS 2023: January 8, 2023

Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022: January 20, 2023

FNB Exit Examination 2022: February/March 2023

DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination – December 2022: Feb/March/April 2023

NEET-PG 2023: March 5, 2023

On the official NBE websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in, information on the application forms, information bulletins, etc. for the examinations will be made available as soon as possible. Candidates should regularly check the official website for the most recent information.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2023), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is a national-level medical entrance exam for undergraduate admissions to MBBS, dental, AYUSH and nursing courses in India.

The NEET PG 2022 counselling procedure has already started. Candidates must register for NEET PG 2022 Counseling on the MCC website. The first day of NEET PG Counseling 2022 was September 15, 2022.

