    NEET-PG 2023: Exam likely to take place on March 5th; Also check FMGE, FDST and FAT exam dates

    National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi has released NBE Exams 2022 dates. The exam dates have been released for NEET MDS, NEET PG and other exams. Candidates can check the schedule through the official site at natboard.edu.in.

    NEET PG 2023 Exam to take place on March 5 2023
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 1:17 PM IST

    NBE Exams 2022 dates have been announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi. The dates for the NEET MDS, NEET PG, and other examinations have been made public. Candidates can get the timetable at natboard.edu.in, the NBE's official website. The NEET MDS test will take place on January 8, 2023, and the NEET PG exam on March 5, 2022.

    Apart from the NEET PG examination, NBE has also announced the dates for the NEET MDS exam, DNB, FNGE and other examinations conducted by the board. The FMGE 2022 is schedule for December 4, 2022. 


    NEET PG 2023 Exam to take place on March 5 2023

    NBE Exams 2022: Check full schedule here

    • DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination – June 2022: October/November 2022
    • Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2022, Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2022: December 4, 2022
    • Formative Assessment Test (FAT) 2022: December 10, 2022
    • DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examination – December 2022: December 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2022
    • NEET-MDS 2023: January 8, 2023
    • Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022: January 20, 2023
    • FNB Exit Examination 2022: February/March 2023
    • DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination – December 2022: Feb/March/April 2023
    • NEET-PG 2023: March 5, 2023

    Also Read | UGC NET 2022: NTA to release admit card for Phase 2 today

    On the official NBE websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in, information on the application forms, information bulletins, etc. for the examinations will be made available as soon as possible. Candidates should regularly check the official website for the most recent information.

    The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2023), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is a national-level medical entrance exam for undergraduate admissions to MBBS, dental, AYUSH and nursing courses in India. 

    The NEET PG 2022 counselling procedure has already started. Candidates must register for NEET PG 2022 Counseling on the MCC website. The first day of NEET PG Counseling 2022 was September 15, 2022.

    Also Read | NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 registrations begin

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 1:31 PM IST
