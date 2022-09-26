Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salaries in India may see 10.4 per cent hike in 2023: Survey

    Salary increases projected in India for 2023 are in the double digits despite the global recessionary headwinds and volatile domestic inflation. This reflects the confidence that corporate India has in its strong business performance.

    Salaries in India may see 10.4 per cent hike in 2023: Survey
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    A new survey has revealed that salaries in India are expected to increase by 10.4 per cent in 2023, which is slightly higher than the 9.9 per cent increase projected in February. According to Salary Increase Survey in India conducted by global professional services firm Aon plc, the attrition rate for the first half of 2022 continued to be high at 20.3 per cent, only marginally lower than the 21 per cent recorded in 2021. The trend is expected to continue for the next few months.

    The survey also found that four of the five sectors expected to have the highest projected salary increase are technology-related. The technology sector is also likely to experience the impact of current global economic uncertainty. 

    Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sadhguru draw flak for jeep safari inside Kaziranga

    The E-commerce sector leads verticals with the highest projected increase in salary at 12.8 per cent. The Startup sector closely follows the E-commerce sector at 12.7 per cent, information technology-enabled services at 11.3 per cent and financial institutions at 10.7 per cent.

    Roopank Chaudhary, partner, Human Capital Solutions at Aon in India, said in a statement that salary increases projected in India for 2023 are in the double digits despite the global recessionary headwinds and volatile domestic inflation.
     
    This, according to Roopank, reflects the confidence that corporate India has in its strong business performance. However, sounding a cautionary note, Roopank said that business leaders must take decisions that ensure their workforce remains resilient now and in the future. They need to review their total rewards strategies to balance a relatively high rate of attrition and the ongoing demand for critical talent with the impact of rising salary and cost pressures. 

    Jang Bahadur Singh, director of Human Capital Solutions at Aon in India, said that one of the key determinants of salary increases by industries is volatility. The most volatile industries have the top salary increases. 

    He said that businesses must create holistic rewards strategies unique to their situation and sector to retain and attract the talent they need as the broader economic circumstances impact the talent landscape. To make better decisions and build a resilient workforce across sectors, data-driven insights provide clarity and confidence needed by employers, he added.

    Also Read: Mukul Rohatgi does a 'rethink', then turns down Attorney General's post

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CUET PG 2022 NTA to announce results today at 4 pm know how to check cut off marks other details gcw

    CUET PG 2022: NTA to announce results today at 4 pm; know how to check, cut-off marks & more

    CUET PG 2022: Result to be announced today; know marking scheme, other details here - adt

    CUET PG 2022: Result to be announced today; know marking scheme, other details here

    TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 2 choice filling process commences; know important dates, steps here - adt

    TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 2 choice filling process commences; know important dates, steps here

    NTA to announce CUET PG Result 2022 on September 26, says UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar; know websites, steps to check - adt

    NTA to announce CUET PG Result 2022 on September 26, says UGC Chairman; know websites, steps to download

    JEECUP Counseling Round 4 Registrations 2022 commences today; know important dates, details here - adt

    JEECUP Counseling Round 4 Registrations 2022 commences today; know important dates, details here

    Recent Stories

    football uefa nations league France Deschamps wants PSG to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022; will Galtier oblige snt

    France's Deschamps wants PSG to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022; will Galtier oblige?

    Can blood tests help in indicating a heart attack? Can it determine heart problems? Read to know more SUR

    Can blood tests help in indicating a heart attack? Can it determine heart problems? Read to know more

    Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu begins nine-day-long 'maun vrat' in Patiala jail AJR

    Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu begins nine-day-long 'maun vrat' in Patiala jail

    OnePlus Nord Watch specifications revealed ahead of launch Here is what we know so far gcw

    OnePlus Nord Watch specifications revealed ahead of launch; Here's what we know so far

    Cow strolling inside government building in Gujarat; watch here - gps

    Cow strolling inside government building in Gujarat; watch here

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon