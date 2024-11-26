World News

Men should marry twice or face prison for life in THIS country; Check

Not marrying twice is a crime

While monogamy is the norm in India, Eritrea in Central Africa mandates men to marry twice, with potential life imprisonment for non-compliance.

Which country is it?

Eritrea in Central Africa requires men to marry twice. After one marriage, a man must bring another woman home or face legal consequences.

Every woman's right to marry

Due to a lower male population, Eritrea ensures every woman's right to marry by mandating men to take two wives.

Conditions for men

Men must treat both wives equally. Failure to comply with the two-wife law can result in life imprisonment.

Condition for the first wife

The first wife must consent to her husband's second marriage; otherwise, she may also face penalties.

Freedom to form relationships?

Eritrean society allows men polygamy, but with considerations for women's rights.

Is this practice right?

While some consider it tradition, modern society views it as against women's freedom and equality.

Find Next One