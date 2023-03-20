Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CUET 2023: Centre exempts Meghalaya, other Northeastern states from CUET this year

    CUET 2023: The Indian government has exempted Meghalaya and other Northeastern states from admission to central colleges in specific areas via the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). 

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 3:58 PM IST

    The Central Government has exempted North Eastern institutions from the Central University Entrance Test, CUET 2023. The state has been exempted for this year, 2023-24. According to a statement issued by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the above choice was made due to limited digital connectivity and other issues.

    According to an official notice, "Given the geographical conditions, hilly terrains, far-flung locations, limited digital connectivity infrastructure, etc. as an impediment in conducting the CUET in Northeastern regions, the central universities of Northeastern regions were allowed to take admission in affiliated colleges to the central university as per past practises instead of conducting the CUET in Northeastern regions."

    "Keeping in view the current situation, it has been decided that the above exemption may be extended for one more year for 2023-2024," the centre said in a statement.

    Sikkim University, Rajiv Gandhi University, Manipur University, Assam University, Tezpur University, Nagaland University, Tripura University, Mizoram University, NEHU, and HNGBU, Uttrakhand are among the central institutions in the Northeastern regions.

    On March 7, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking CUET exemption for the state. The University Grants Commission, UGC, will issue a detailed notice in this respect shortly. 

     

    According to the rules, admission to different undergraduate courses at central and state institutions will be done through CUET UG, and around 200 universities have already agreed to accept CUET scores.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 3:58 PM IST
