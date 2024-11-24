IPL 2025 mega auction: Rajasthan Royals outbid by Gujarat Titans in pursuit of Jos Buttler for Rs 15.75 crores

Jeddah: Rajasthan Royals' attempt to bring back England captain Jos Buttler during the IPL auction was unsuccessful as Gujarat Titans secured Buttler for a staggering Rs 15.75 crore after a bidding war with Rajasthan. Both teams initially went up to 12 crore, but Rajasthan, with only 41 crore remaining in their purse, was forced to withdraw. Punjab Kings also showed interest but were unable to match Gujarat's bid. A last-minute attempt by Lucknow Super Giants was also unsuccessful, as Gujarat held firm.

In other major moves, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, will play for Delhi Capitals next season after being bought for 11.75 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders tried to bring him back but were outbid. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians also made bids.

The first name to be auctioned was Arshdeep Singh, with Punjab securing him through the Right to Match (RTM) option. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals initially competed for the pacer, whose base price was set at 2 crore. When Delhi raised their bid to 7.5 crore, Chennai pulled out. Gujarat Titans then entered the bidding at 10 crore, prompting Delhi to step aside. Royal Challengers Bangalore briefly joined the race but withdrew after Gujarat bid 10.75 crore. The competition then intensified between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, with both teams bidding up to 15.75 crore. However, Rajasthan ultimately lost out. Punjab, having retained the RTM option, brought Arshdeep back into the fold for Rs 18 crore.

In another key move, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada will join Gujarat Titans for 10.75 crore. Despite interest from Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, both teams withdrew as Gujarat secured the star player.

