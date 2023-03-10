CUET 2023: Registration deadline ends on March 12; 168 universities on board

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CUET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET 2023 for undergraduate university admission. So far, 168 colleges have agreed to accept CUET scores for admission. Students who still need to register for the entrance exam can visit the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.
     

    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

    The Common University Entrance Test, CUET Registration 2023, will conclude on March 12. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET 2023 for undergraduate university admission. So far, 168 colleges have agreed to accept CUET scores for admission. Students who still need to register for the entrance exam can visit the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. Dates for CUET 2023 application forms, exams, and other details are listed below. According to official data, 44 central colleges and 31 state universities are among 168 universities.

    "There are 27 deemed institutions that will admit students to their undergraduate programmes based on CUET scores. This year, 66 private colleges are taking part in the common entrance exam, including Bennett University in Uttar Pradesh, NIIT University in Rajasthan, and UPES in Dehradun,"' said a senior official.

    The deadline for CUET 2023  application is March 12. Candidates can edit the submitted form from March 15 to 18, 2023, after the CUET application procedure has concluded.

    The application deadline, however, is likely to be extended. Candidates should keep reviewing the official website for the most recent updates.

    On May 7, 2023, NTA will hold CUET 2023 for UG Applications. CUET was introduced last year, and over 14 lakh students enrolled. It has grown to be one of the most important entrance exams in the country, serving as the common entry point for undergraduate admissions to all central institutions.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
