Pondicherry University Admissions 2023 application deadline for integrated PG programmes extended

Pondicherry University has extended the five-year integrated postgraduate program registration limit until March 30, 2023. The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET) UG 2023 will be used for entry to integrate PG programs. On the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, eligible students may register for the programs until 9:50 pm on March 30.

The university, in an official notification, said, "The last date for submission of online application for CUET(UG) 2023 is extended upto 30.03.2023 for the 5 Year Integrated PG Programmes offered by the Pondicherry University based on the Common Universities Entrance Test CUET (UG) 2023 by National Testing Agency (NTA)."

The university notified applicants that they could select additional topics (tests) or courses if their application had been submitted successfully. (programmes). Candidates who have already picked their subjects or tests may change or remove those choices.

Pondicherry University added, "For the eligibility requirements and the necessary domain subject(s) for the programs, they may refer to the Information Brochure available on the University website at: www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2023-24/."

From April 1 to April 3, the CUET UG 2023 application correction window will be available. On April 30, the CUET 2023 examination location will be revealed.

NTA extended the CUET UG 2023 registration deadline as more universities use CUET scores to admit students to their programs. At least 168 institutions have chosen CUET 2023, including 44 central and 31 state universities.

