Pushpa 2: 'Kissik' song OUT! Allu Arjun and Sreeleela light up stage with killer moves

The excitement for Pushpa 2: The Rule grows as the highly anticipated Kissik song, featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela, delivers an electrifying performance and stunning visuals.

First Published Nov 24, 2024, 9:21 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 9:21 PM IST

The anticipation surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to build as its release date draws near, with every new update leaving fans more excited. After the massive success of its trailer launch in Patna, which became one of the biggest events in Indian cinema, the makers have now unveiled the highly awaited Kissik song, raising expectations to new heights.

The electrifying song features the stunning Sreeleela alongside the powerhouse performer, National Award winner Allu Arjun. The duo delivers an unforgettable performance, setting the stage ablaze with their sizzling chemistry and powerful dance moves. Sreeleela brings her ravishing charm and bold presence to the screen, captivating audiences with her graceful yet fierce style. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun reprises his iconic role as Pushparaj, bringing unmatched energy and swagger, and solidifying his place as one of the most celebrated stars in Indian cinema.

The Kissik song has already created a buzz for its dynamic choreography and vibrant visuals, and it’s quickly becoming a contender to surpass the popularity of the legendary Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. With its perfect blend of high-octane performance and sheer star power, the song is set to become a cultural phenomenon. The teaser, released just a day before the full song, had already piqued interest, and now fans are raving over the full track’s visual and musical spectacle.

On December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings and directed by the talented Sukumar, would be released. The music, which plays a crucial role in the film’s appeal, is being distributed by T-Series. As the countdown begins, fans eagerly await what promises to be another blockbuster hit from the Pushpa franchise.

