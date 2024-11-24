IPL 2025 mega auction: Mohammed Shami secures Rs 10 crore deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad after bidding war

Jeddah: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami will be joining Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming IPL season after the franchise secured him for Rs 10 crores. The bidding war for Shami saw Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants also in the race. Kolkata initially bid 9.75 crores, causing Lucknow to withdraw. However, it was Hyderabad's 10 crore bid that prompted Kolkata to step aside. Gujarat Titans, despite having the option to retain him using the Right to Match (RTM), chose not to, paving the way for Shami to join Hyderabad.

Shami was the top wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup, claiming 24 wickets in seven matches. However, he has not played international cricket since the tournament. After recovering from a long injury layoff, Shami made his return to professional cricket with a strong performance in Ranji Trophy, where he took seven wickets against Madhya Pradesh. He also played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but had a tough outing, conceding 46 runs in four overs.

Shami’s recent IPL performance also stood out. He won the Purple Cap in IPL 2023, finishing with 28 wickets in 17 innings. Despite his impressive record, Shami faced skepticism from former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who had predicted that Shami wouldn't fetch a large sum at the auction, citing concerns over his injury recovery. However, Shami responded to Manjrekar’s remarks on Instagram, which translates to: "You should save some knowledge for your future too, it will be useful Sanjay G? If anyone wants to know about the future, meet sir". Despite the doubts, Shami, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, was able to secure a fair deal.

