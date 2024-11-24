IPL 2025 mega auction: Yuzvendra Chahal gets 177% hike, bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal fetches a whopping Rs 18 crore from Punjab Kings in the 2025 IPL mega auction. The leg-spinner, formerly with Mumbai Indians, RCB, and Rajasthan Royals, becomes PBKS's latest acquisition after a fierce bidding war.

In Sunday's Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction 2025 in Jeddah, Punjab Kings paid Rs 18 crore for Indian wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

The first Indian bowler to capture five wickets in Twenty20 Internationals, Chahal started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians in 2011 but rose to fame with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) between 2014 and 2021. Also Read | IPL 2025 mega auction: Rishabh Pant bought by LSG for Rs 27 crore; Netizens can't keep calm

Gujarat Titans started the bidding at a price of INR 2 crore, after which Chennai Super Kings (CSK) joined in. But both teams backed out soon, following which Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) also joined the auction. In the end, it was PBKS, who had the last laugh. Also Read | IPL 2025 mega auction: Shreyas Iyer bought for Rs 26.75 crore by Punjab Kings

Chahal started his career while playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI), after which he became one of the key members of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). After playing a couple of seasons for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), he will now ply his trade for the Kings as his fourth team in the IPL. In 160 matches, Chahal has picked up 205 wickets at an economy rate of 7.84 with six four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul to show for his efforts. Chahal won the Purple Cap in 2022 when the Royals played in the finals and lost to the Titans. Also Read | IPL 2025 mega auction: Arshdeep Singh retained by Punjab Kings for whopping Rs 18 crore

He played a significant role throughout the competition and took 27 wickets from 17 games that season. Since making his debut in 2014, he has taken 139 wickets from 113 games, making him the leading wicket-taker for the RCB. Chahal is also India's all-time leading wicket-taker in Men's Twenty20 International history. After Deepti Sharma, he is India's second-highest wicket-taker in all Twenty20 Internationals.

