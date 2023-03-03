Admission via CUET to only 20 courses this year, Jamia informs UGC

The university has written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to inform it of its latest decision and that it will implement CUET UG in all courses beginning in the academic year 2024-25 due to the time required to change admission rules.

The Jamia Millia Islamia has decided to only implement the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses except for 20 programmes, citing a lack of time to change the university rules, said a senior official on Friday, March 3.

This year, twenty courses, including BSc(Hons) Physics and BSc(Hons) Chemistry, will be allowed through the CUET, ten more than the previous academic year.

The university has written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to inform it of its latest decision and that it will implement CUET UG in all courses beginning in the academic year 2024-25 due to the time required to change admission rules. Last year, the UGC introduced the CUET for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

However, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) only used the CUET for some of its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The UGC recently requested that the JMI implement CUET UG in all courses beginning with the academic year 2023-24.

In response to the UGC, the university said it would accept admission through CUET UG and PG in only 20 courses, 15 undergraduate courses and five postgraduate courses.

The JMI admits students to various programmes based on merit, determined by an entrance test conducted by the university and, where applicable, followed by an interview and/or other components.

In conversation with PTI, JMI Registrar Nazim Husain Al-Jafri said, "The UGC letter has been received. And we responded by saying that we will only use the CUET for 20 courses this year. There isn't much time left to change the rules at the university. However, we will implement the CUET UG for the following academic year. All undergraduate courses at universities would be admitted through CUET. We have informed the UGC of this."

"Our Executive Council (the varsity's highest decision-making body) determined that implementing the CUET this year would be impossible as the admission to several courses is made through interviews. We will accept admission through the CUET for courses where interviews are not required," continued the registrar.

As the CUET PG is optional, the university has no plans to implement it beginning with the next academic year fully.

Last month, the UGC wrote to Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia, reiterating that all central universities must use the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admission. The JMI also released an admission prospectus for 2023-24.

The following UG courses are available for admission via the CUET include BA (Hons.) (Turkish Lang.& Literature)* (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French & Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish & Latin American Studies, BA ( Hons) History, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons.) Urdu, BA (Hons.) Korean Language, BA (Hons.) Persian, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy), BSc (Hons) Physics, BSc (Hons) Chemistry, BSc (Hons) Applied Mathematics and BA ( Hons) Economics.

Similarly, MA (Persian), MA (Sanskrit), MA (Educational Planning and Administration), MSc (Disaster Management and Climate Sustainability (Self Finance), and PG Diploma in Disaster Management (Self Finance) are the PG courses that allow admission through the CUET.

