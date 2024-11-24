Viral video shows man, ex-techie in Frankfurt, begging on Bengaluru streets; Internet is heartbroken (WATCH)

A series of videos showing a Bengaluru man, who claimed to be a former tech professional and had worked in Frankfurt, later at a leading tech firm in the city, begging on the streets of Jayanagar has gone viral on social media.

A series of videos showing a Bengaluru man, who claimed to be a former tech professional and had worked in Frankfurt, later at a leading tech firm in the city, begging on the streets of Jayanagar has gone viral on social media.

The man, in a red T-shirt visibly disoriented, shared his story in the videos which was being recorded by another man. According to the techie, the loss of his parents pushed him into alcohol dependency, which spiralled out of control, leaving him homeless and reliant on begging for survival.

When the man behind the camera asks him, "What is your qualification?" He replies, "I am an engineer. I was working at Mindtree in Global Village. When I lost my parents I started boozing, sir."

In the video, he can be heard speaking passionately about topics like meditation, philosophy, and science, even referencing Albert Einstein and David Hume.

In the final part, the man, reflecting on his life, said, “Religion, caste, all those things...look at what I’ve become. I need to read more.”

The series of videos triggered a widespread conversation online, surrounding mental health, with users expressing sadness on the techie's situation.

A user wrote, "This story is a stark reminder that no matter our degrees, jobs, or achievements, we are all vulnerable to the weight of human emotions. Mental health is as crucial as physical well-being. Let’s be kinder, more understanding, and more supportive to those around us because sometimes a small gesture of empathy can save a life."

