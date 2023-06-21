Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Will NOT be attending PM Modi’s speech...' Why some US lawmakers will 'boycott' PM's address to US Congress

    US lawmakers Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib decided to boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s joint congressional address. PM Modi is going to be the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the US Congress twice.
     

    Will not be attending PM Modi speech Why some US lawmakers will boycott PM address to US Congress gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    US lawmakers Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, the two Muslim women in Congress, said they would boycott Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming joint address to Congress.  They cited alleged human rights violations in India as their reason behind the decision.

    Taking to Twitter, Omar said: “Prime Minister Modi’s government has repressed religious minorities, emboldened violent Hindu nationalist groups, and targeted journalists/human rights advocates with impunity." 

    She further wrote, ‘I will be holding a briefing with human rights groups to discuss Modi’s record of repression and violence."

    Also Read | Nobel laureate Paul Romer meets PM Modi, learns a new slogan and much more about India

    In a tweet, Tlaib wrote, "It’s shameful that Modi has been given a platform at our nation’s capital—his long history of human rights abuses, anti-democratic actions, targeting Muslims & religious minorities, and censoring journalists is unacceptable." 

    Also Read | 'India has a reformer in PM Modi...' Billionaire investor Ray Dalio meeting PM Modi in NYC

    "I will be boycotting Modi’s joint address to Congress," she added.

    Ilhan Omar visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in April 2022 and spoke with Imran Khan, a former prime minister of Pakistan. While the White House in the USA hastily distanced itself from Omar's visit, claiming that it was made in her personal capacity, India had criticised the political ploy.

    Omar has been ranting frequently against India. Last year, she had even criticised the Biden administration for pursuing a healthy relationship with the Modi government and had claimed that the Modi government is ‘anti-Muslim’.

    Also Read | 'I am a fan of Modi... he really cares for India' Elon Musk drops investment hint after meeting PM (WATCH)

    President Biden has been urged by more than 70 Democrats from the House and the Senate to raise human rights with Modi during his official visit this week.

    On the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US on an official state visit. PM Modi will speak to a joint session of the US Congress on June 22. PM Modi will make history by becoming the first Indian head of state to twice address a joint session of the US Congress.

    Also Read | PM Modi arrives in United States on maiden State visit after non-stop 14 hour-37 minutes flight (WATCH)

     

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Missing Titanic submersible Underwater noises detected by rescuers gcw

    Missing Titanic submersible: 'Underwater noises' detected by rescuers

    PM Modi's US Visit 'I am a fan of Modi... he really cares for India' Elon Musk drops investment hint after meeting PM

    'I am a fan of Modi... he really cares for India' Elon Musk drops investment hint after meeting PM (WATCH)

    PM Modi arrives in United States on maiden State visit after non-stop 14 hour-37 minutes flight snt

    PM Modi arrives in United States on maiden State visit after non-stop 14 hour-37 minutes flight (WATCH)

    PM Modi's US visit: Will meeting with Elon Musk convince Tesla to make cars in India snt

    PM Modi's US visit: Will meeting with Elon Musk convince Tesla to make cars in India?

    Missing Titanic submersible: German psychic Michael Schneider pinpoints where OceanGate vessel could be snt

    Missing Titanic submersible: German psychic Michael Schneider pinpoints where OceanGate vessel could be

    Recent Stories

    US legislators with dubious credentials now part of Congress toolkit: BJP slams letter to Biden by 72 members

    US legislators with dubious credentials now part of Congress toolkit: BJP slams letter to Biden by 72 members

    Daredevil to Moon Knight - 7 Marvel superheroes with disabilities MSW

    Daredevil to Moon Knight - 7 Marvel superheroes with disabilities

    Kerala University finds KSU convenor Ansil Jaleel's degree certificate fake; Probe on anr

    Kerala University finds KSU leader's degree certificate fake; Probe on

    Missing Titanic submersible Underwater noises detected by rescuers gcw

    Missing Titanic submersible: 'Underwater noises' detected by rescuers

    football Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with 200th International appearance, receives Guinness World Record Medal osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with 200th International appearance, receives Guinness World Record Medal

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon