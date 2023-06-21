'India has a reformer in PM Modi...' Billionaire investor Ray Dalio meeting PM Modi in NYC

PM Modi's first state official visit to the United States has garnered positive responses, with billionaire investor Ray Dalio praising Modi's leadership and the country's potential for transformation. Dalio praised Modi as a reformer who is capable of enacting meaningful change and emphasised the tremendous prospects that await India under his leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first formal state visit to the US has drawn a lot of attention and received praise from a variety of sources. PM Modi has had the chance to meet an array of notable individuals since arriving yesterday night, including billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio.

Dalio expressed his appreciation and excitement for India's future under Modi's leadership today following his meeting with the prime minister. Ray Dalio, a well-known name in the financial community, recognised the importance of PM Modi's term in terms of India's progress and the possibility for future change. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man whose time has come at the time that India's time has come," Dalio stated, expressing his belief in India's rise to prominence on the global stage.

Dalio continued by praising PM Modi as a "reformer" with the ability to bring about revolutionary reforms ."India has tremendous potential, and you now have a reformer," Dalio remarked. "A radical reformer who has the popularity and ability to transform it," he added.

Dalio believes that India is at a "crucial juncture" under Modi's leadership, with a wealth of potential in its future. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio left the company last year after announcing his retirement in October 2022. Bridgewater Associates is the largest hedge fund in the world.

PM Modi claimed in a tweet about their conversation that he asked his "friend" Ray Dalio to increase his investment in India. Modi echoed Dalio's remarks when he added that they also discussed the Indian government's reform trajectory.

A year out from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi's trip to the United States and meetings with influential figures like Dalio and Tesla CEO Elon Musk comes at a vital time. PM Modi also met American astrophysicist Neil de Grasse Tyson, Professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author Robert Thurman and SpaceX founder Elon Musk in New York.

