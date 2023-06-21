Nobel laureate Paul Romer meets PM Modi, learns a new slogan and much more about India

PM Modi's first state official visit to the United States has garnered positive responses. After the meeting, Nobel prize winner Paul Romer said, "A good day is when I learn something, and I learned a lot about what India is doing." He further said India can show the way to the World on authentication front by programs like Aadhaar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met prominent US personalities from different walks of life, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Paul Romer and Neil deGrasse Tyson in New York on the first day of his visit to the US. On the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Modi is travelling to the US from June 21 to June 24. While there, he met with more than two dozen thought leaders from a range of backgrounds, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and experts in the health sector.

In his meeting with Prof. Paul Romer, a renowned economist and Nobel Prize winner, PM Modi discussed India's digital transformation, particularly the usage of Aadhar and cutting-edge technologies like Digilocker.

The two also discussed the numerous urban development efforts being carried out in India. "We had in-depth discussions on using technology to enhance life. We also discussed how to make our cities more livable and sustainable," according to a tweet from PM Modi.

After the meeting, Paul Romer said, "A good day is when I learn something, and I learned a lot about what India is doing."

"India can show the way to the World on authentication front by programs like Aadhaar. PM articulated it very well. That urbanisation is not a problem. It’s an opportunity. I take this as a slogan," he added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also spoke with a group of distinguished US health industry professionals. He spoke on using digital technology to provide high-quality healthcare, putting more of an emphasis on integrative medicine, and improving healthcare readiness at the meeting. Dr. Peter Hotez, Dr. Sunil A. David, Dr. Stephen Klasko, Dr. Lawton R. Burns, Dr. Vivian S. Lee, and Dr. Peter Agre were among the medical professionals who met with the prime minister.

