Lifestyle

5 frozen waterfalls from around the World; Check stunning pictures

Image credits: Pixabay

Helmcken Falls, Canada

Located in British Columbia, Helmcken Falls transforms into a spectacular frozen wonder during winter. Encased in ice, its cascading water freezes into a stunning conical formation

Image credits: Pixabay

Minnehaha Falls, USA

This Minnesota gem freezes into an enchanting ice curtain, drawing visitors to admire its frosty splendor. The frozen waterfall offers unique photo opportunities

Image credits: Pixabay

Gullfoss, Iceland

Known as the "Golden Waterfall," Gullfoss partially freezes in winter, creating breathtaking icy formations amid flowing water

Image credits: Pixabay

Brandywine Falls, Canada

Nestled in Whistler, Brandywine Falls freezes into a majestic cascade of ice during winter. Surrounded by snow-covered trees, it’s a tranquil spot

Image credits: Pixabay

Abiqua Falls, USA

Tucked in Oregon, Abiqua Falls freezes into a glittering icy marvel during cold months. Surrounded by basalt cliffs, its frozen cascades create a serene and magical winter scene

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One