PM Modi arrives in United States on maiden State visit after non-stop 14 hour-37 minutes flight (WATCH)

PM Narendra Modi is visiting the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a state dinner on June 22. The visit includes an address by him to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

President Biden and the First Lady's "special invitation" to him for a state visit, according to Modi's farewell statement, reflects the strength and vibrancy of the alliance between the two democracies.

"I will commence my visit in New York, where I will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community," the prime minister said.

"I look forward to this special celebration at the very location that supported India's proposal in December 2014 to recognise an International Day of Yoga," he said.

PM Modi will lead the yoga session in a historic celebration of International Yoga Day for the first time at the UN headquarters, nine years after he initially suggested it from the podium of the UN General Assembly. From New York, Modi will travel to Washington D.C. where he will hold talks with President Biden.

Since his previous official travel to the US in September 2021, the prime minister and President Biden have had multiple opportunities to meet. "This visit will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of our partnership," Modi said.

According to Modi, his meetings with President Biden and other top US officials will provide him the chance to strengthen bilateral ties as well as those in multilateral fora like the G20, Quad, and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity).

The prime minister announced that he will attend the state banquet with President Biden, the First Lady, and other dignitaries.

Modi noted that the US Congress has consistently shown steadfast bipartisan support for India-US relations and that, at the invitation of the Congressional leadership, he will speak before a joint session of the US Congress during his visit.

"Strong people-to-people linkages have been instrumental in developing the trust between our countries. I look forward to meeting the vibrant Indian-American community that represents the best of our societies," he said.

"I will also meet some of the leading CEOs to discuss opportunities for elevating our trade and investment relationship and for building resilient global supply chains," Modi said.

PM Modi will also interact with the Indian community, meet business executives, and meet think leaders from many fields. "We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas," he said.

According to the prime minister, the US is India's greatest trading partner in terms of products and services, and the two nations work closely together in the areas of science and technology, education, health, defence, and security.

The defence industrial cooperation, space, telecom, quantum, artificial intelligence, and biotech industries have all benefited from the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, he continued.

"Our two countries are also collaborating to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," he said.

Modi expressed optimism that his trip will strengthen connections between the US and India, which are built on a common appreciation of democracy, diversity, and freedom.

"Together we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenges," Modi said in his statement.

From the US, Modi will travel to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.