Who is Karoline Leavitt, youngest White House press secretary picked by oldest US president-elect Trump?

Donald Trump, the oldest man to win the U.S. Presidency, has appointed 27-year-old Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary, making her the youngest to hold the role in history. The announcement, made on Friday, is part of Trump's swift efforts to staff his administration ahead of assuming office in two months.

Trump said in a statement that he was confident the one-time candidate for Congress would "excel at the podium and help deliver our message to the American People as we Make America Great Again".

"Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator," Trump said.

Who is Karoline Leavitt?

Karoline Leavitt, a mother of a three-month-old infant, was recently appointed as White House press secretary by Donald Trump. She previously served as his campaign press secretary and worked as an assistant to four different White House press secretaries during his first term. A former Fox News intern, Leavitt is known for her combative approach and shared disdain for the mainstream liberal media, a stance she holds in common with Trump.

Leavitt, originally from New Hampshire, pursued studies in communications and political science at Saint Anselm College, a Catholic institution located in her home state.

After graduating in 2019, Leavitt joined the first Trump White House, initially working as a presidential speechwriter before moving on to the role of assistant press secretary, as stated on her 2022 congressional campaign website.

"I helped prepare Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for high-pressure briefings [and] fought against the biased mainstream media," her website stated.

Following her tenure at the White House, Leavitt worked as the communications director for Elise Stefanik, a prominent Republican congresswoman whom President-elect Trump has nominated for the position of United Nations ambassador. Leavitt left her role as communications director to campaign for Congress, securing the Republican nomination for New Hampshire's first congressional district in 2022. However, she was defeated in the general election by Democrat Chris Pappas.

Leavitt positioned herself as a staunch supporter of law enforcement and strict border policies, advocating for "ZERO tolerance for illegal immigration" and pledging to push for the completion of the border wall. In January 2024, she joined Donald Trump's third presidential campaign as his press secretary.

Leavitt has now been selected to become the youngest White House press secretary in US history, surpassing the previous record held by Ron Ziegler. Ziegler was appointed to the role by Richard Nixon in 1969 at the age of 29.

