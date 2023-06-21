Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I am a fan of Modi... he really cares for India' Elon Musk drops investment hint after meeting PM (WATCH)

    If India succeeds in convincing Tesla to build in India, it will be a huge boost to spurring innovation and undoubtedly sets a great platform for large-scale manufacturing in India. Positive hints emerge from the Modi-Musk meeting in New York

    PM Modi's US Visit 'I am a fan of Modi... he really cares for India' Elon Musk drops investment hint after meeting PM
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 8:23 AM IST

    I am a fan of Modi, said SpaceX and Twitter CEO Elon Musk after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York. Emerging from the meeting with PM Modi, Elon said: "I am incredibly excited about the future of India. India has more promise than any other large country in the world. The PM really cares about India because he is pursuing us to make a significant investment in India." Musk hinted that he would explore investing in India, for which he could visit the country in 2024.

    "I am a fan of Modi. India is great for solar energy investment. I tentatively plan to visit India next year," he said, adding, "We are just looking for the right time (to invest)." Musk said he plans to bring SpaceX's broadband internet service Starlink to India. 

    Further detailing the investment opportunities in the sustainable energy sector, the Tesla owner said: "There is scope for investment in all three pillars of sustainable energy future. The three pillars are sustainable electricity generation through solar and wind primarily... India is great for solar. The amount of land area needed to generate enough electricity to power India is very small. Maybe, somewhere around one or two per cent of the land area. It is very doable. You need to back it up with stationary battery packs and then you need electric vehicles, and then you have a sustainable energy future."

    Talking about Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Elon said: "He really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open and supportive of new companies, and at the same time ensure that it accrues to India's advantage."

    PM Modi also met American astrophysicist Neil de Grasse Tyson, Professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author Robert Thurman and investor Ray Dalio in New York. To recall, Prime Minister Modi had met Musk eight years ago in California when the former toured the Tesla factory to learn more about electric vehicle manufacturing and battery storage technologies. The rumour doing the rounds then was whether Tesla would pick India as a manufacturing destination. That has not come to fruition yet — with India and Tesla not fully aligned on the operating model. 

