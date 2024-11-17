Hamas supporter pours red paint all over Israeli consulate in Toronto; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

A Hamas supporter vandalised the Israeli Consulate in Toronto by pouring red paint over the building, sparking outrage on social media. The incident, part of escalating tensions amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, has drawn criticism from the public, with calls for arrests and stricter action.

Toronto: A shocking incident of vandalism occurred at the Israeli Consulate in Toronto, where a Hamas supporter doused the building in red paint. A video of the act quickly went viral, igniting widespread condemnation on social media. The incident is seen as part of escalating tensions amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

The video, which shows the individual brazenly pouring paint over the consulate, has drawn fierce criticism online. Many users have questioned the lack of immediate action against such acts. One comment read, “Free speech should be permitted, vandalism absolutely should not. These people should be arrested and prosecuted.” Others labeled the act as intolerable, with criticism aimed at local leadership, including Mayor Olivia Chow.

This act of vandalism follows a series of escalating incidents tied to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea was targeted with flash bombs on Saturday (Nov 16), although no injuries were reported as he and his family were not home at the time. This attack came after a Hezbollah-claimed drone assault on October 19, which Netanyahu described as an assassination attempt.

