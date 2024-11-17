Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot resigns from AAP, cites 'awkward' controversies as reason in letter to Kejriwal

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot resigned from primary membership of of the party on Sunday (November 17). Read his full letter here.

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot on Sunday resigned from primary membership of the party, citing what he described as the "grave challenges" that AAP is facing. In his resignation letter to AAP chief and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot expressed concern over the current direction of the party and the difficulties it is encountering in maintaining unity and focus on its core principles.

"There are many embarrassing and awkward controversies like the 'Sheeshmahal', which are now making everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the Aam Aadmi...It is now obvious that real progress for Delhi cannot happen if the Delhi Government spends majority of its time fighting with the Centre. I find myself left with no option but to step away from AAP and hence I resign from primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party," he citied in his letter to Kejriwal.

He further stated that the continuous tussle between the Delhi government and the central government has hindered the city’s progress. “It is now clear that if the Delhi government spends most of its time fighting with the Centre, real progress for Delhi is not possible,” Gahlot added.

In his concluding remarks to Kejriwal, Gahlot said, "I had started my political journey with the commitment to serve the people of Delhi and I want to continue doing that. Which is why, I find myself left with no option but to step away from AAP and hence I resign from primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party."

"I wish you the best for your health and future. I also thank all my party colleagues and well-wishers for their wishes and kindness throughout my journey," he concluded.

BJP appreciates Kailash Gahlot's move to resign from AAP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appreciated Gahlot for taking this 'courageous step' following his resignation as Delhi's Transport Minister and from the AAP.

"Kailash Gahlot has shown the mirror to Arvind Kejriwal and told him that he does not want to be a part of Arvind Kejriwal and his 'lootera' gang. Kailash Gahlot has taken a very courageous step and we appreciate this," said BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva.

