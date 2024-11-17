Reserve Bank of India customer care gets threat call, man claims to be 'Lashkar CEO': Reports

A man claiming to be the 'CEO' of Lashkar-e-Taiba made a threatening call to the RBI in Mumbai, prompting a police investigation. This incident follows a series of hoax bomb threats targeting airlines and other locations, raising security concerns across India.

The 'CEO' of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba called the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) customer service center in Mumbai with a threat, officials said on Sunday. The man, who identified himself as the "CEO of Lashkar-e-Taiba," called the RBI on Saturday at around 10 am and asked officials to block the back road, claiming that an electric car had broken down.

The Mumbai Police were notified right away, and they searched the area. But nothing shady was discovered. According to officials, they have started an inquiry to find the caller. The event happened at a time when the nation is still seeing a number of phony threat calls, most of which are directed at aircraft, but also at schools and other establishments.

One of the most recent incidences had a caller who did not want to be recognized threatening to blow up Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday afternoon. The caller identified a man, Muhammad, who was reportedly carrying explosives on an aircraft from Mumbai to Azerbaijan, and the call was sent to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) control center.

Mumbai Police are attempting to find the caller after filing a case.

The bomb threat coincides with a string of fictitious airline calls that have grounded hundreds of flights in the last two months, raising concerns among security services and pilots. The most recent instance of this kind occurred on Thursday when an IndiGo aircraft from Nagpur to Kolkata had to make an emergency landing in Raipur due to a fictitious bomb threat. Concerned about the issue, the federal government has ordered social media companies to take action to stop the spread of false information or risk losing the privileges they now enjoy in India.

