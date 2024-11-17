Israel PM Netanyahu's home targeted: Moment two flash bombs land in garden caught on camera (WATCH)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea was targeted by two flash bombs on Saturday. No one was present at the house during the attack. This follows a previous drone strike on the same location claimed by Hezbollah.

Tel Aviv: Two flash bombs were hurled into the garden of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea on Saturday (Nov 16). A joint statement from the police and Shin Bet confirmed that the devices landed in the courtyard. Netanyahu and his family were not at home at the time of the incident.

"Two flares landed in the courtyard outside the prime minister's residence," police and the Shin Bet internal security agency said in a joint statement.

"The prime minister and his family were not in the house at the time of the incident," they added.

"An investigation has been opened. This is a serious incident and a dangerous escalation."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the incident and posted on X, "I have now spoken with the head of the Shin Bet and expressed the urgent need to investigate and deal with those responsible for the incident as soon as possible."

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz posted in X, "It is not possible for the Prime Minister of Israel, who is threatened by Iran and its proxies who are trying to assassinate him, to be subject to the same threats from home."

This incident follows a drone attack on Netanyahu's residence on October 19, which was later claimed by the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. At the time, Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of attempting to assassinate him and his wife.

Hezbollah, which has been involved in cross-border clashes with Israeli forces, has intensified its actions in recent weeks. On the same day as the flare attack, a Hezbollah rocket barrage struck a synagogue in Haifa, injuring two people. The Israeli military intercepted several rockets launched from Lebanon, though some still hit northern towns, triggering air raid sirens throughout the region.

Caesarea is located approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of Haifa, a city that has frequently been targeted by Hezbollah.

