Biohacker Bryan Johnson's 'age-defying' treatment goes horribly wrong; shocking selfie shows extreme swelling

Bryan Johnson, the multimillionaire biohacker renowned for his unconventional anti-ageing methods, recently shared shocking images of an extreme allergic reaction he suffered following a controversial facial treatment.

Biohacker Bryan Johnson's 'age-defying' treatment goes horribly wrong; shocking selfie shows extreme swelling snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 5:53 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 16, 2024, 5:53 PM IST

Bryan Johnson, the multimillionaire biohacker renowned for his unconventional anti-ageing methods, recently shared shocking images of an extreme allergic reaction he suffered following a controversial facial treatment. The 47-year-old entrepreneur, known for his obsession with reversing his biological age, underwent a procedure where fat from another person was injected into his face in an effort to restore youthful volume.

However, things took a disastrous turn shortly after the injections, when Johnson experienced severe swelling in his upper face, leading to temporary vision loss. In a candid Instagram post shared with his 953,000 followers, Johnson recounted the harrowing experience, stating that within 30 minutes of the treatment, his face began to swell uncontrollably.

Also read: Woman vomits blood, suffers pain 'worse than childbirth' after taking fake weight loss jab; shares ordeal

"Immediately following the injections, my face began to blow up. And then it got worse, and worse, and worse until I couldn’t even see. It was a severe allergic reaction," he revealed.

In the midst of his medical emergency, Johnson reached out to a colleague, warning them, "You may not recognize me today." He added, "I think I’m ok. I hope I’m ok. If I’m not ok, are you by chance trained to perform any life-saving actions?" Thankfully, the situation did not result in lasting damage, and Johnson’s face returned to normal after seven days.

This incident is just the latest in a series of high-risk wellness stunts Johnson has undertaken in his quest to reverse the effects of aging. Last year, he underwent a bizarre tri-generational blood-swapping treatment involving himself, his teenage son Talmage, and his father Richard. The procedure, which saw a liter of blood drained from both Johnson and his son, was part of his attempt to "youthify" his body by infusing "young blood" into his veins.

In addition to these extreme treatments, Johnson has also become known for his highly regimented lifestyle. He takes over 100 supplements daily, consumes 70 pounds of pureed vegetables a month, and even underwent extensive scans of his bowels. As part of his pursuit of a "baby face," Johnson sought the fat-injection procedure to restore volume to his face, which had diminished due to his low body fat.

Also read: Woman's body found in suitcase on Delhi-Lucknow highway; police launch probe (WATCH)

The tech mogul, who made $800 million from the sale of his company Braintree, has explained that his strict calorie-controlled diet of 1,950 calories per day—about 500 fewer than the recommended daily intake—has left him with very little body fat, including in his face. Despite the drastic physical changes, Johnson insists that his diet has led to significant improvements in his health, claiming that he now has the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old, and the fitness of an 18-year-old.

Though the fat injection procedure went awry, Johnson remains undeterred, and he has already begun planning his next attempt.

“Seven days later, my face was back to normal, and we were back in the trenches reformulating plans for our next attempt,” he said. His relentless pursuit of anti-aging treatments continues to raise eyebrows, as the biohacker spends millions of dollars in his quest to slow the aging process.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian family succumbs to brutal cold during US-Canada border crossing, trial set for alleged smugglers dmn

Indian family succumbs to brutal cold during US-Canada border crossing, trial set for alleged smugglers

Woman vomits blood, suffers pain 'worse than childbirth' after taking fake weight loss jab; shares ordeal snt

Woman vomits blood, suffers pain 'worse than childbirth' after taking fake weight loss jab; shares ordeal

London Mayor Sadiq Khan accuses Donald Trump of targeting him over ethnicity and Muslim faith (WATCH) dmn

London Mayor Sadiq Khan accuses Donald Trump of targeting him over ethnicity and Muslim faith (WATCH)

Canada FM Melanie Joly dodges questions on Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla's arrest, sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

Canada's FM Melanie Joly dodges questions on Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla's arrest, sparks outrage (WATCH)

Chinese hackers target US telecoms, including T-Mobile, in cyber-espionage campaign; specific motive revealed snt

Chinese hackers target US telecoms, including T-Mobile, in cyber-espionage campaign; specific motive revealed

Recent Stories

Border Gavaskar Trophy Yashasvi Jaiswal faces crucial test in Australia as injury woes hit India's top order snt

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Yashasvi Jaiswal faces crucial test in Australia as injury woes hit India's top order

Who smokes the most? Age trends, health risks, and the role of parenting AJR

Who smokes the most? Age trends, health risks, and the role of parenting

Congress divisive politics: Undermining unity and progress for short-term gains AJR

Opinion | Congress' divisive politics: Undermining unity and progress for short-term gains

Pushpa 2: Electrifying new poster drops ahead of grand trailer launch NTI

Pushpa 2: Electrifying new poster drops ahead of grand trailer launch

Manipur Mob storms houses of CM Biren Singh's son-in-law, ministers & MLAs over killing of 3 people (WATCH) snt

Manipur: Mob storms houses of CM Biren Singh's son-in-law, ministers & MLAs over killing of 3 people (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon