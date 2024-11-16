Biohacker Bryan Johnson's 'age-defying' treatment goes horribly wrong; shocking selfie shows extreme swelling

Bryan Johnson, the multimillionaire biohacker renowned for his unconventional anti-ageing methods, recently shared shocking images of an extreme allergic reaction he suffered following a controversial facial treatment. The 47-year-old entrepreneur, known for his obsession with reversing his biological age, underwent a procedure where fat from another person was injected into his face in an effort to restore youthful volume.

However, things took a disastrous turn shortly after the injections, when Johnson experienced severe swelling in his upper face, leading to temporary vision loss. In a candid Instagram post shared with his 953,000 followers, Johnson recounted the harrowing experience, stating that within 30 minutes of the treatment, his face began to swell uncontrollably.

Also read: Woman vomits blood, suffers pain 'worse than childbirth' after taking fake weight loss jab; shares ordeal

"Immediately following the injections, my face began to blow up. And then it got worse, and worse, and worse until I couldn’t even see. It was a severe allergic reaction," he revealed.

In the midst of his medical emergency, Johnson reached out to a colleague, warning them, "You may not recognize me today." He added, "I think I’m ok. I hope I’m ok. If I’m not ok, are you by chance trained to perform any life-saving actions?" Thankfully, the situation did not result in lasting damage, and Johnson’s face returned to normal after seven days.

This incident is just the latest in a series of high-risk wellness stunts Johnson has undertaken in his quest to reverse the effects of aging. Last year, he underwent a bizarre tri-generational blood-swapping treatment involving himself, his teenage son Talmage, and his father Richard. The procedure, which saw a liter of blood drained from both Johnson and his son, was part of his attempt to "youthify" his body by infusing "young blood" into his veins.

In addition to these extreme treatments, Johnson has also become known for his highly regimented lifestyle. He takes over 100 supplements daily, consumes 70 pounds of pureed vegetables a month, and even underwent extensive scans of his bowels. As part of his pursuit of a "baby face," Johnson sought the fat-injection procedure to restore volume to his face, which had diminished due to his low body fat.

Also read: Woman's body found in suitcase on Delhi-Lucknow highway; police launch probe (WATCH)

The tech mogul, who made $800 million from the sale of his company Braintree, has explained that his strict calorie-controlled diet of 1,950 calories per day—about 500 fewer than the recommended daily intake—has left him with very little body fat, including in his face. Despite the drastic physical changes, Johnson insists that his diet has led to significant improvements in his health, claiming that he now has the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old, and the fitness of an 18-year-old.

Though the fat injection procedure went awry, Johnson remains undeterred, and he has already begun planning his next attempt.

“Seven days later, my face was back to normal, and we were back in the trenches reformulating plans for our next attempt,” he said. His relentless pursuit of anti-aging treatments continues to raise eyebrows, as the biohacker spends millions of dollars in his quest to slow the aging process.

Latest Videos