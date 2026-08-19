India is significantly expanding its aid to Palestine, highlighted by a MEA official's visit. Key initiatives include the groundbreaking of a 200-bed hospital, a planned field hospital for Gaza, and the provision of essential medicines and drugs.

In a major push to expand its humanitarian, healthcare, and infrastructure assistance to Palestine, India has initiated several landmark development projects, including the groundbreaking of a 200-bed Indian Super-Speciality Hospital and the planned deployment of an Indian field hospital in Gaza.

India's expanding support for the Palestinian health sector was highlighted during the visit of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs) Sripriya Ranganathan to Ramallah, where she called on Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa and Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan.

Strengthening Palestine's Health Sector

The medical relief package provided by India to Palestine forms part of a broader healthcare support framework, which includes essential anti-cancer drugs, an Artificial Limb Fitment Camp, and the planned deployment of an Indian field hospital in Gaza. According to officials, the bilateral engagements marked significant milestones across healthcare, capacity building, and digital innovation.

On the healthcare front, the signing of a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formally launched the construction of a 200-bed super-speciality hospital equipped with a modern trauma centre to serve Jenin and neighbouring governorates, including Tulkarm and Tubas.

In addition to plans for deploying an Indian field hospital in Gaza, officials stated that the consignment of essential medicines, part of a larger relief package that includes vital anti-cancer drugs requested by Palestinian authorities, was formally handed over to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, while officials confirmed that work is underway to organise another Artificial Limb Fitment Camp following the successful 2023 initiative.

The Representative Office of India to Palestine shared the development in a post on X. During her visit, Ambassador Ranganathan called on Palestinian Health Minister Dr Majed Abu Ramadan to review existing projects and discuss avenues for further assistance. "Amb. Sripriya Ranganathan called on H.E. Dr. Majed Abu Ramadan, Minister of Health, and discussed avenues to further strengthen India's support to the Palestinian health sector. She highlighted India's expanding support to the Palestinian health sector, including essential medicines and anti-cancer drugs, an Artificial Limb Fitment Camp, and the deployment of an Indian field hospital in Gaza," the post read. "During the engagement, Secretary (CPV & OIA) also handed over a consignment of medicines from the Government of India to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, reaffirming India's continued support to Palestinian healthcare services," it added.

Expanding Capacity Building and Economic Development

Beyond emergency relief and medical infrastructure, officials stated that the partnership is driving significant expansion in capacity building and economic development. An MoU was executed to establish a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Centre within the Palestinian National Printing Press to deliver employment-oriented skill development, the officials added.

Meanwhile, officials added that the construction continues on the India-funded Palestinian Institute of Diplomacy, and the Turathi women's empowerment and heritage project facility has reached its final furnishing stage to provide skills training and marketing support for Palestinian women.

In a separate engagement, Secretary Ranganathan met with Palestinian Prime Minister H.E. Dr. Mohammad Mustafa to discuss bilateral cooperation and capacity-building across key sectors. Further officials added that the India-Palestine Innovation Roundtable was held at the India-Palestine Techno Park, which brought together Palestinian entrepreneurs, researchers, technology professionals, youth representatives and alumni of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) programs. Officials confirmed that discussions focused on practical frameworks for bilateral cooperation in entrepreneurship, digital public infrastructure (DPI), emerging technologies, and technology-focused skill development.

Diplomatic Context and Reaffirmed Support

Further, noting Secretary Ranganathan's meeting with PM Mustafa, the Representative Office of India to Palestine reiterated New Delhi's commitment to advancing the historical India-Palestine partnership across these diverse sectors. "Amb. Sripriya Ranganathan called on H.E. Dr. Mohammad Mustafa, Prime Minister of the State of Palestine. Discussions focused on further strengthening the longstanding India-Palestine partnership and advancing bilateral cooperation across key areas of mutual interest," the Representative Office of India stated.

The meetings reinforce New Delhi's commitment to sustained humanitarian assistance and healthcare development assistance for the Palestinian people.

On Tuesday, India reaffirmed its consistent support for the Palestinian people and a negotiated two-state solution for the region during talks between Secretary Ranganathan and Palestine's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Varsen Aghabekian Shahin here. The Indian Representative Office in Ramallah, in an official statement, said that the two sides discussed India-Palestine relations, the situation in Gaza, humanitarian assistance and India's development partnership with the Palestinian people. "Secretary reaffirmed India's consistent support for the Palestinian people and negotiated two-State solution," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah M Abu Shawesh, on being asked what he expects to be the outcomes from the visit of Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan to Palestine, said, "It is very significant for both of us because it came in a very critical time when the Palestinians are enduring in a very devastating situation, when the health sector in Palestine is in the brink of collapse, when the education system is in the brink of collapse, and India is one of the country that we reach out to help us... India yesterday finalised the paperwork regarding them building a new hospital in the West Bank." He expressed optimism for the work to be started very soon in this regard.

He also informed that with regard to the discussions on construction of a new hospital in the West Bank and artificial limbs, the issue has been discussed with India and expressed optimism on the outcome for it. "Regarding the artificial limbs, I already discussed this issue with the government of India through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, my counterpart there. I hope that very soon we will be able to do something very significant," he said.

"And I hope that very soon we will be able to do something very significant. In Gaza, unfortunately, there are more than 5,000, this is the initial statistics, talking about more than 5,000 people who were amputated and in desperate need of artificial limbs and legs and others. India's position is very clear in principle. They are going to implement this project, but it should be in Gaza, because the need is there in Gaza, it's a very needed issue," he added.