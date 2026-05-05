The US military says it killed two people in a strike on an alleged drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean. The operation is part of an ongoing campaign against narco-trafficking, which has now reportedly led to at least 187 deaths.

The US military says it killed two people in a strike on an alleged drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean, bringing the death toll from the contentious campaign to at least 187.

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US Southern Command, which is responsible for Washington's forces in the region, said in a post on X that "the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations" when the strike was carried out on Monday.

President Donald Trump's administration insists it is effectively at war with what it calls "narco-terrorists" operating in Latin America.

But it has provided no definitive evidence that the vessels it targets are involved in drug trafficking, prompting heated debate about the legality of the operations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)