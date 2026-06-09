PoJK Massacre Fears Reach UK Streets, Protesters Target Pakistan | World News

A major protest outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford, United Kingdom, has drawn attention to allegations of human rights abuses in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).Kashmiri diaspora groups, activists and community representatives called for an independent international investigation into claims of excessive force, curfews, movement restrictions, arbitrary detentions and other alleged violations.Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA) Chairman Mahmood Kashmiri also accused Pakistan of increasing militarisation in the region and urged authorities to withdraw forces from Pakistan-administered Kashmir.Protesters appealed to the United Nations, international human rights organisations, lawmakers and global media to closely monitor developments and support transparent investigations into the allegations.Watch the full report on the growing international attention surrounding PoJK and the demands being raised by Kashmiri activists in the UK.

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