In a truly shocking incident from Nepal, two men have been arrested for stealing earrings from a dead woman's body that was floating in the flooded Narayani river. A video, which has now gone viral, shows them using a stick to pull the body and take the jewellery, all while people watched.

Kathmandu: In a shocking incident from flood-hit Nepal, two men have been arrested for stealing earrings from a dead woman's body. Chitwan Police arrested Madan Gurung, 25, and Umesh Chaudhary, 38, near the Pokhara Bus Park. The police took action after a video of the two men stealing the earrings went viral on social media.

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The accused stole the earrings from a body that was floating down the Narayani river during a flash flood. As people watched, they used a stick to hold the body in the water and pulled off the earrings. Some people standing nearby recorded the whole thing, and the video quickly spread online.

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Meanwhile, the death toll from the flash floods on the Nepal-Tibet border has now reached 392. Reports say that around 1400 people are still missing. Rescue operations are continuing for the third day in the worst-affected areas.