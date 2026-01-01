Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet PM Narendra Modi on August 31 at the SCO Summit and again at the BRICS Summit in September, the Kremlin confirmed. The MEA also confirmed the SCO sideline meeting to review bilateral relations.

Kremlin Confirms Meeting Details TASS, citing Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, said Putin is scheduled to hold nine bilateral meetings during the SCO Summit, describing major international gatherings as an opportunity for leaders to maintain bilateral contacts."Major international events provide a good opportunity for bilateral contacts and bilateral meetings. Naturally, we always take advantage of this opportunity. It will be done this time too," Ushakov said."As of now, we have scheduled nine bilateral meetings for our President," he added, as quoted by TASS.Ushakov said Putin would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 31 before holding talks with PM Modi."After meeting with the Chinese leader, our President will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Incidentally, this meeting will be quite interesting, as we agreed to discuss several important issues there," he said.The Kremlin aide said the leaders will "continue" their discussions in New Delhi at the BRICS summit on September 12-13."Our countries enjoy a privileged strategic partnership. We cooperate very closely, one might say, in all areas of cooperation. Recently, our president received the Indian Foreign Minister, who was visiting Moscow. We also had a very useful conversation, and these contacts will continue," he said, as quoted by TASS.Ushakov said the upcoming talks would cover several important issues, without specifying the agenda. MEA Corroborates Plans MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George told reporters on Thursday that a meeting between PM Modi and President Putin had been scheduled on the sidelines of the SCO Summit."We are working on a few bilateral meetings depending on the availability of time and convenience; the meetings will be held, and as and when the meetings are scheduled, it will be conveyed to you. A meeting is scheduled between the leaders of India and Russia on the sidelines of the summit," George said.He said the two leaders were expected to review the broader India-Russia bilateral relationship during their meeting. PM Modi's Itinerary and Summit Background PM Modi is scheduled to visit Uzbekistan from August 29 to August 30 for a state visit at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, before travelling to Bishkek in the Kyrgyz Republic from August 31 to September 1 to attend the 26th SCO Summit.According to the MEA, the SCO Summit marks the 25th anniversary of the organisation, of which India has been a full member since 2017. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 31 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, with the two leaders expected to continue their discussions at the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi, the Kremlin said on Friday, according to TASS.TASS, citing Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, said Putin is scheduled to hold nine bilateral meetings during the SCO Summit, describing major international gatherings as an opportunity for leaders to maintain bilateral contacts."Major international events provide a good opportunity for bilateral contacts and bilateral meetings. Naturally, we always take advantage of this opportunity. It will be done this time too," Ushakov said."As of now, we have scheduled nine bilateral meetings for our President," he added, as quoted by TASS.Ushakov said Putin would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 31 before holding talks with PM Modi."After meeting with the Chinese leader, our President will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Incidentally, this meeting will be quite interesting, as we agreed to discuss several important issues there," he said.The Kremlin aide said the leaders will "continue" their discussions in New Delhi at the BRICS summit on September 12-13."Our countries enjoy a privileged strategic partnership. We cooperate very closely, one might say, in all areas of cooperation. Recently, our president received the Indian Foreign Minister, who was visiting Moscow. We also had a very useful conversation, and these contacts will continue," he said, as quoted by TASS.Ushakov said the upcoming talks would cover several important issues, without specifying the agenda.MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George told reporters on Thursday that a meeting between PM Modi and President Putin had been scheduled on the sidelines of the SCO Summit."We are working on a few bilateral meetings depending on the availability of time and convenience; the meetings will be held, and as and when the meetings are scheduled, it will be conveyed to you. A meeting is scheduled between the leaders of India and Russia on the sidelines of the summit," George said.He said the two leaders were expected to review the broader India-Russia bilateral relationship during their meeting.PM Modi is scheduled to visit Uzbekistan from August 29 to August 30 for a state visit at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, before travelling to Bishkek in the Kyrgyz Republic from August 31 to September 1 to attend the 26th SCO Summit.According to the MEA, the SCO Summit marks the 25th anniversary of the organisation, of which India has been a full member since 2017. (ANI)