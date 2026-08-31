A 16-year-old girl in Turkey was arrested after giving birth in a hospital bathroom and allegedly leaving her newborn daughter in a rubbish bin. The baby was discovered by a cleaner and rushed to neonatal care. The teenager reportedly said she acted out of fear and panic. Her mother was released under judicial control.

A 16-year-old girl in Turkey has been arrested after a newborn baby was found inside a rubbish bin in the bathroom of a state hospital in Mersin's Erdemli district. The teenager had reportedly arrived at Erdemli State Hospital with her mother after complaining of severe abdominal pain.

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According to local reports, hospital security footage showed the girl entering the emergency department with her mother's support. She was allegedly seen squatting on the ground for some time before going to a bathroom while waiting to be examined.

Investigators believe she gave birth inside the bathroom.

Newborn found by cleaning staff

The incident came to light when a member of the hospital's cleaning staff entered the bathroom and discovered the newborn baby girl inside a rubbish bin.

Medical staff were immediately alerted and the baby was rushed to the neonatal unit for emergency treatment.

Reports said the newborn may have remained in the bin for around half an hour before being found. The baby was placed in an incubator and continues to receive medical care.

Police were informed soon after the discovery, and investigators reviewed security camera footage from the hospital.

Teen reportedly says she acted out of fear and panic

The teenager remained under treatment at the hospital for two days while under police supervision, according to reports.

During questioning, she reportedly told investigators that she had panicked and acted out of fear after giving birth. She allegedly said she cut the baby's umbilical cord before leaving the newborn in the bathroom bin and returning to her hospital bed.

The girl also reportedly claimed that the pregnancy resulted from a relationship with her cousin. Authorities have opened a separate judicial investigation into that allegation.

As the girl is a minor, the circumstances surrounding the alleged relationship are expected to form an important part of the investigation.

Girl arrested as investigation continues

After completing her medical treatment, the teenager and her mother were taken into custody on the orders of prosecutors.

The 16-year-old was later arrested by a criminal court on allegations linked to attempted intentional killing, according to local reports.

Her mother was released under judicial control conditions.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the birth, the baby's discovery and the girl's pregnancy is continuing.

Authorities have not released further details about the newborn's condition beyond confirming that the baby remains under medical care.