A couple suspected of murdering a 38-year-old woman whose dismembered body was found inside a red suitcase on the Tamil Nadu Express has been arrested in Manipur after remaining on the run for 24 days, police said.

Key accused arrested in the Guduvanchery murder case



* A woman's body was found chopped into pieces inside a suitcase on the Tamil Nadu Express.

* Manik Uddin Laskar and his wife, Bagapathi Maji, arrested as key accused.

* Both were arrested in Kashimpur, Jiribam District,… pic.twitter.com/V0ox9LKXSY — Tamil Nadu Police (@tnpoliceoffl) August 29, 2026

Suitcase murder case: Couple nabbed in Manipur after pan-India hunt.



Accused : Manik Uddin Laskar (22), a native of Assam's Cachar district, and his wife Bhagabati Majhi (21) from Kendujhar district in Odisha



The crime came to light on August 5, when passengers onboard the… pic.twitter.com/gKWHjOqXXj — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) August 30, 2026

The accused, identified as 22-year-old Manik Uddin Laskar from Assam's Cachar district and his wife, 21-year-old Bhagabati Majhi from Odisha's Kendujhar district, were arrested from Kashimpur in Manipur's Jiribam district on Saturday.

The arrests were made by a joint team of Manipur and Tamil Nadu Police following a multi-state search operation.