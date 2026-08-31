A Brazilian content creator was left terrified after a thief smashed her car window and snatched her iPhone within seconds while she was stuck in traffic.

The shocking incident, captured on a dashcam, has gone viral on social media and sparked a wider discussion about street theft and phone-related financial fraud in Brazil.

The footage shows the woman sitting inside her car as traffic remains slow. Moments later, a motorcycle approaches. One of the men riding pillion gets off, walks towards her vehicle and suddenly smashes the car window.

Before the woman can react, the thief reaches inside and grabs her phone.

The entire robbery appears to take only a few seconds.

صانعة محتوى سيارات برازيلية تدعى تاباتا كانت متوقفة وسط الزحام المروري عندما هجم عليها لص وسرق آيفونها، واستغرق الامر منه ثانية واحده فقط. استغرقت تاباتا ثواني حتى استوعبت ماحدث وبعدها بدأت بالبكاء



ولم يكن هذا اغرب ماحدث، الغريب هنا:



قام اللصوص بعمل حواله مالية من حسابها والامر… pic.twitter.com/gw0xrsREXd — Saif (@diol2n) August 30, 2026

The stunned woman can then be heard screaming as she processes what has just happened. The thieves quickly flee from the spot, leaving her shaken inside the damaged car.