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Brazil iPhone Theft Shocker! Thief Smashes Car Window in Seconds, Drains Woman's Bank Account
A Brazilian woman was left terrified after a thief smashed her car window and stole her iPhone within seconds while she was stuck in traffic. Dashcam footage of robbery has gone viral. The woman later discovered money missing from her bank account.
Brazil iPhone theft caught on camera
A Brazilian content creator was left terrified after a thief smashed her car window and snatched her iPhone within seconds while she was stuck in traffic.
The shocking incident, captured on a dashcam, has gone viral on social media and sparked a wider discussion about street theft and phone-related financial fraud in Brazil.
The footage shows the woman sitting inside her car as traffic remains slow. Moments later, a motorcycle approaches. One of the men riding pillion gets off, walks towards her vehicle and suddenly smashes the car window.
Before the woman can react, the thief reaches inside and grabs her phone.
The entire robbery appears to take only a few seconds.
صانعة محتوى سيارات برازيلية تدعى تاباتا كانت متوقفة وسط الزحام المروري عندما هجم عليها لص وسرق آيفونها، واستغرق الامر منه ثانية واحده فقط. استغرقت تاباتا ثواني حتى استوعبت ماحدث وبعدها بدأت بالبكاء
ولم يكن هذا اغرب ماحدث، الغريب هنا:
قام اللصوص بعمل حواله مالية من حسابها والامر… pic.twitter.com/gw0xrsREXd
— Saif (@diol2n) August 30, 2026
The stunned woman can then be heard screaming as she processes what has just happened. The thieves quickly flee from the spot, leaving her shaken inside the damaged car.
Viral video sparks debate over Brazil's phone theft problem
According to the reports and details shared alongside the viral video, the theft did not end with the stolen iPhone.
The woman reportedly later discovered that money had been moved from her bank account, despite the thieves allegedly not having her password, Face ID access or banking transfer PIN.
🇧🇷 A Brazilian content creator was stuck in traffic when a thief reached into her car and stole her iPhone in one second.
The strange part came after: thieves moved money out of her bank account even though they did not have her password, her face unlock, or her transfer PIN.…
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 31, 2026
Phone theft followed by attempts to access banking apps has become a major concern in several Brazilian cities. Criminals often target people trapped in slow-moving traffic, reaching through open windows or smashing glass before victims have time to react.
Some social media users said such vehicle-window thefts are a long-running problem in parts of Brazil.
One user wrote that opportunistic thefts followed by immediate account activity were a recognised pattern. Another commenter said the video showed why drivers in some areas take extra precautions with their phones.
Social media expresses concerns
The video also triggered a separate debate after some viewers questioned how the robbery was recorded if the woman's phone had been stolen.
Other users quickly pointed out that the footage came from a dashcam installed inside the car. The visible branding in the video also appeared to indicate that a separate dashboard camera was recording the incident.
Several commenters expressed sympathy for the woman, saying her emotional reaction was understandable after such a sudden and violent encounter.
Others focused on the speed of the robbery, with many saying the thief moved so quickly that the woman had virtually no chance to protect herself.
The viral clip has highlighted the risks faced by motorists carrying smartphones while stuck in traffic.
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