PM Narendra Modi met Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan at the SCO Summit, calling for 'dialogue and diplomacy' for peace in West Asia. They also discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in defence, space, IT, trade, and other key sectors.

Modi, Pashinyan Discuss West Asia Peace and Bilateral Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday underscored the imperative for diplomatic resolution in West Asia during high-level bilateral talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Meeting on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, PM Modi reiterated India's firm stance that sustained "dialogue and diplomacy" are essential for securing peace and stability in the region amid the tensions, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

The bilateral dialogue also saw PM Pashinyan brief the Indian Prime Minister on the implementation status of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Agreement, alongside broader Eurasian security dynamics. The encounter marked the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders following PM Pashinyan's re-appointment after Armenia's Parliamentary elections in June, with PM Modi personally extending congratulations on his electoral victory.

Beyond regional geopolitical developments, the discussions focused on expanding the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Yerevan across key sectors, including defence, space, IT, trade, pharmaceuticals, mining, and education "Prime Minister Modi congratulated Prime Minister Pashinyan on his electoral victory and assumption of office. During the meeting the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation, including in defence, economic, pharma, mining, education and cultural fields. They expressed satisfaction at the expansion of bilateral cooperation in several fields in recent times and committed to further strengthening these ties, marked by special warmth and friendship between the two countries," MEA noted.

Reflecting on the discussions in a post on X, PM Modi underscored the partnership between India and Armenia and affirmed that the cooperation is "set to grow." "A wonderful meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek. India-Armenia cooperation is all set to grow in defence, IT, space, education, pharmaceuticals and more," he wrote. "We are equally certain to deepen trade and investment linkages in the times to come," he added. A wonderful meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek. India-Armenia cooperation is all set to grow in defence, IT, space, education, pharmaceuticals and more. We are equally certain to deepen trade and… pic.twitter.com/y2W7ToY5GB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2026

PM Interacts with Kyrgyz Community

Additionally, PM Modi highlighted his interactions with the Kyrgyz community members and exchanged views on the longstanding friendship and cooperation between India and the Kyrgyz Republic. "Met a group of people who have a close association with India. This includes prominent diaspora members, those passionate about the environment, Yoga enthusiasts, academics, ITEC alumni, researchers and more. Happy to see such continuous engagement with India. One of the Yoga practitioners was in Ahmedabad for the World Yogasana Championship and won a medal," he noted in a post on X.

Modi Holds Talks with Iranian President

Earlier, PM Modi met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, marking the first meeting between the two leaders in two years. India reiterated its backing for all efforts for long-standing peace and stability in the region. Taking to his social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India's long-standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors. We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come. We had a discussion on the prevailing situation in the region. India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace."

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, alongside other senior delegates from Tehran were among those who attended the meeting.

PM Modi is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan to attend the 26th SCO Summit and the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games. (ANI)