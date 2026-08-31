PM Modi and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov met at the SCO Summit in Bishkek, reaffirming their commitment to the Strategic Partnership. They agreed to boost economic cooperation and people-to-people ties through student and cultural exchanges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the Strategic Partnership between India and the Kyrgyz Republic. Meeting on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, both leaders agreed to enhance economic and commercial cooperation by leveraging the complementarities between the two economies.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the bilateral talks also focused on expanding people-to-people ties through increased student exchanges and cultural collaborations.

Prime Minister Modi warmly congratulated President Zhaparov on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic, noting that the national celebration added special significance to the opening of the SCO Summit on the same day.

He also commended the Kyrgyz President for successfully hosting the 26th SCO Summit.

Highlighting India's active participation in various SCO meetings held under the Chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic, PM Modi stated that this involvement reflects the mutual respect, trust, and support defining the longstanding relationship between the two nations.

Expressing his gratitude for the warmth and hospitality extended to the Indian delegation, PM Modi thanked President Zhaparov for his leadership in conducting the summit.

Reflecting on their bilateral meeting, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, "PM @narendramodi held a bilateral meeting with President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyz Republic. Both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Kyrgyz Republic bilateral relations, reaffirming the close and longstanding ties between the two countries. Both sides agreed to further strengthening the Strategic Partnership including the bilateral economic and commercial cooperation. PM congratulated President Zhaparov on successful chairship of the SCO for the term 2025-26."

PM @narendramodi held a bilateral meeting with President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyz Republic. Both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Kyrgyz Republic bilateral relations, reaffirming the close and longstanding ties between the two countries. Both sides agreed to further… pic.twitter.com/W77RvqPCar — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 31, 2026

PM Modi's Other Bilateral Engagements

Earlier, PM Modi met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and reiterated India's backing for all efforts for long-standing peace and stability in the West Asia region amid the ongoing tensions.

He also held a bilateral meeting with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various areas, including defence, economics, pharma, science and technology, culture and education.

Later in the day, PM Modi is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the official opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

PM Modi's Visit to Bishkek for SCO Summit

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bishkek on Sunday to participate in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, marking the next leg of his two-country visit after concluding his state visit to Uzbekistan.

PM Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.

The 26th SCO Summit will bring together leaders of member states to deliberate on regional and international issues and ways to further strengthen cooperation within the grouping.

PM Modi's participation is expected to further strengthen India's engagement with the SCO and its Central Asian partners as the organisation marks 25 years of its existence. (ANI)