A teenage boy will receive one of the United States' highest civilian honors after saving a child from drowning at a California beach. The boy was swept into dangerous waters and struggled against strong currents. The teenager swam through the rough surf to rescue him.

US President Donald Trump has announced that a teenage boy who risked his own life to save a child from drowning at a California beach will receive one of the country's highest civilian honours. The announcement came after the dramatic rescue captured national attention, with many praising the teenager's courage, presence of mind and selfless act.

The incident took place at a beach in California, where a young boy was reportedly swept into dangerous waters. Witnesses said the child struggled against strong currents and appeared unable to make it back to shore. As panic spread among beachgoers, the teenager sprang into action without hesitation.

Sharing the news on social media, President Trump praised the young rescuer and announced that he would be honoured for his courage.

“This brave young man displayed incredible courage and selflessness. He risked his own life to save another, and America is proud of him. We will be presenting him with one of our nation's highest civilian honours.”

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According to reports, the teen swam through the rough surf, reached the distressed child and successfully brought him back to safety before emergency responders arrived. The rescue has since been hailed as an extraordinary act of bravery, with many describing the teenager as a true hero.

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The announcement quickly gained traction online, with thousands of users applauding the decision. Many said the teenager's actions reflected exceptional character and deserved national recognition. Others noted that stories of everyday heroism often inspire communities and remind people of the importance of helping others in times of crisis.

Videos and photographs from the beach circulated widely on social media, drawing praise from public figures, first responders and ordinary citizens alike. Several users described the rescue as a testament to quick thinking and bravery under immense pressure.

The recognition also highlights the significance of water safety and the role that trained swimmers and bystanders can play during emergencies. Experts continue to advise beach visitors to follow lifeguard instructions, avoid swimming in dangerous conditions and immediately alert authorities if someone is in distress.

The teenager's courageous act has become a symbol of selflessness and compassion, earning admiration far beyond California. As preparations begin for the award ceremony, many have celebrated not only the rescue itself but also the decision to honour an ordinary citizen whose extraordinary actions saved a young life.

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