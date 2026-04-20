Louisiana Shooting Case: 8 Children K*lled in Shreveport Domestic Violence Tragedy

⚠️ Viewer discretion advised: This video discusses a tragic incident involving violence and children.Authorities in Shreveport, Louisiana are investigating a tragic shooting that resulted in the deaths of eight children in what officials have described as a domestic violence-related case. Police say the incident began early Sunday morning and involved multiple locations across the area. The suspect, identified as the children’s father, later died following a police pursuit.0:00 Timeline of the Louisiana shooting1:05 Reactions from officials and neighbours3:38 The link between domestic violence and firearms

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