Manipur Protests Turn Violent, Tear Gas Fired | Know the Complete Story | North East Pulse

Manipur is boiling again. After two children were claimed in a shocking bomb attack, protests have exploded across the state. Tear gas, clashes, and rising anger now dominate the streets. What began as a demand for justice is turning into a larger cry against violence, fear, and a prolonged ethnic conflict.0:00 Manipur Protests Turn Violent1:05 Tear Gas Fired on Protesters2:00 Story Behind Violence

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