A security crackdown on a sit-in protest in Rawalkot, PoJK, has left at least two people dead and several injured, claims the JKJAAC. The operation has led to communication blackouts and shortages, drawing condemnation from Amnesty International.

Tensions escalated sharply in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) after security forces launched an operation in Rawalkot to disperse a sit-in at the Eidgah site, leaving at least two people dead and several others injured, according to claims made by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC).

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Crackdown Details and Aftermath

In a post shared on X, JKJAAC alleged that security personnel carried out an early morning crackdown against protesters who had been staging a sit-in for several days. JKJAAC said two individuals lost their lives during the operation.

One of the deceased was identified as Naeem Ameen, a resident of Islam Pura, Phalian in Palandri, while the identity of the second victim had not been confirmed at the time of reporting. According to the committee, between ten and twelve young protesters also sustained injuries during the action.

The group accused authorities of using excessive force and claimed that intense shelling after the operation left the area engulfed in smoke, creating severe breathing difficulties for residents and demonstrators alike. Following the operation, mobile communication services in Rawalakot were reportedly disrupted, with residents complaining of a near-complete breakdown of communication networks.

Uncertainty and fear continued to grip the city. The crackdown comes amid an ongoing standoff that has persisted for nearly eight days. Protest organisers maintain that their demands have not been addressed, while negotiations have failed to produce a breakthrough.

JKJAAC further alleged that security forces were stopping vehicles carrying food and essential supplies in different parts of PoJK, contributing to shortages of necessities. Residents in several areas have reportedly expressed concern over difficulties in accessing food and other daily-use items.

Amnesty International Condemns Crackdown

Meanwhile, Amnesty International strongly condemned Pakistan's sweeping crackdown on protests in PoJK, accusing authorities of using excessive force, suppressing dissent, and violating fundamental human rights ahead of upcoming regional elections. Amnesty criticised the decision to designate the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) as a "proscribed organisation" under anti-terrorism legislation. Amnesty described the move as unlawful and disproportionate, arguing that it represents a serious attack on freedom of association and peaceful political activism. (ANI)