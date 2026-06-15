Slovak PM Robert Fico hailed PM Narendra Modi as India's longest-serving elected PM, calling it a 'political miracle'. During Modi's visit to Bratislava, Fico also praised India's economic growth and growing global stature.

'A Political Miracle': Slovak PM on Modi's Long Tenure

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, describing the political milestone as a "political miracle."

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Speaking during the exchange of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and joint press statements in Bratislava, Fico praised PM Modi's enduring popularity and leadership, highlighting the significance of his continued tenure in office. "Mr Prime Minister, I congratulate you on being the longest serving PM in India. This is like a political miracle," Fico said.

On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became India's longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister. He has received tributes and congratulatory messages from Union Ministers, political leaders, global dignitaries and prominent personalities from various fields.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office on June 10, surpassing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election. The achievement marks a significant moment in the country's political history.

Fico Lauds India's Economic Growth and Global Stature

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also lauded India's rapid economic growth, digital transformation and advances in artificial intelligence, saying the country has outpaced many advanced nations in key sectors.

Fico said that Slovakia and India are linked by several common interests and expressed admiration for India's achievements across multiple fields. "Slovak Republic and India are countries which are connected by a number of common topics. I would like to congratulate India for the fantastic results which you are achieving," Fico said.

Calling it an honour to host PM Modi, he highlighted India's growing global stature."It is a great honour for me to welcome the PM of the country with the largest population in the world, but at the same time a country which is the fifth biggest economy in the world, and it has the ambition to be the third biggest economy in the world," he said.

PM Modi's Historic Visit to Slovakia

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico, in Bratislava on Monday during his visit to Slovakia, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the European nation.

The Indian delegation participating in the talks included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George and Additional Secretary in the MEA Puja Kapur.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Bratislava and was accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival as he began the second leg of his European tour.

PM Modi also met Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the historic Bratislava Castle for bilateral engagements.

Ahead of their formal talks, the two leaders visited an art exhibition.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were among those present in the Indian delegation accompanying the Prime Minister. (ANI)