A US woman's excitement over a trendy IKEA tableware haul took an amusing turn after Indian viewers recognised the “chrome” plates and trays she was enthusiastically searching for as something remarkably familiar.

A US woman's excitement over a trendy IKEA tableware haul took an amusing turn after Indian viewers recognised the “chrome” plates and trays she was enthusiastically searching for as something remarkably familiar. Amanda Monsen, a content creator from Texas, shared her IKEA shopping trip on Instagram, documenting her hunt for metallic plates and trays she had repeatedly spotted on social media.

In the video, Amanda walked through the IKEA aisles, explaining that she had become obsessed with chrome decor after coming across a set of shiny chrome plates online. She said she loved how food looked when served on them and was immediately eager to track them down.

Once inside the store, Amanda began browsing the shelves while pointing out several other pieces that caught her eye. She eventually discovered one of the trays she had been searching for and excitedly displayed it to the camera, revealing its $7.99 (Rs 765) price tag.

Amanda explained that the tray could serve several purposes beyond food presentation. She suggested using it as a perfume tray, a coffee station accessory or even a general catch-all for small items.

Her shopping spree continued when she discovered another set of plates she had been eyeing. She particularly liked their indented design, calling attention to their stylish appearance. Priced at $14.99 (Rs 1,434), the four-piece set quickly became another favourite.

Amanda also noted that the plates could be repurposed as trays for perfumes and other small belongings as she continued exploring IKEA's chrome-themed offerings.

But while Amanda was celebrating her stylish discoveries, Indian viewers saw something very different — the familiar stainless-steel utensils that have been a staple in Indian households for generations.

Several viewers jokingly pointed out that shiny metal plates, bowls and cutlery are hardly a new discovery in India. People suggested Amanda visit India, where similar “chrome plates” could allegedly be found at a fraction of the price.

A user wrote, “Bro that’s a Indian plate we’ve been using the so called chrome plates which are actually stainless steel utensils for centuries now stop taking our culture and westernising it.”

Another commented, “gurl thats a steel plate....we INDIANS...EAT...FOOD...ON THIS PLATE” . To think you are being roasted in India for calling it a chrome plate 😂😂 its stainless steel sister"

A third user quipped that the West had apparently just discovered stainless steel plates, pointing out that Indian homes have traditionally used metal spoons, forks, bowls and plates for years.

"Gurl @amandamonsen these are NOT ""chrome plates"" these are classic Indian thali or plate that are being made for so many years!!"