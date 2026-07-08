Indian diaspora members and community leaders in Australia welcome PM Narendra Modi's visit, anticipating it will significantly strengthen bilateral relations, boost business opportunities, and deepen cultural and people-to-people connections.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's engagements in Australia, members of the Indian diaspora and community leaders on Tuesday said his visit would further strengthen bilateral relations, promote business opportunities and enhance cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

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Indian Diaspora Hails Visit

Shivraj Singh, owner of Melbourne's Gaylord Indian restaurant, said the Prime Minister's visit would have a positive impact on India-Australia relations. "We view PM Modi's visit as something that will significantly boost business and all other aspects of the relationship between India and Australia. That is what we are hoping for, and we are confident that it will happen," he told ANI. "The popularity of Indian food and culture in Australia is increasing day by day... Living abroad, we can truly appreciate how India's stature across the world has risen since PM Modi took office," he added.

AISV President Anou Khanijou McPherson described the visit as an important opportunity to deepen cooperation between the two countries. "I think it is a wonderful thing. It's his third visit to Australia. It must mean something favourable, and for him to see the opportunities we have between Australia and India. I think we're very fortunate, and we do hope that this leads to a lot of Australian-Indian connection, trade and other aspects of our friendship," McPherson said.

Referring to the Prime Minister's scheduled engagements, she said, "I think he is here to talk to the CEO Forum and some other companies as well. And I think this is really the start of building a bridge between both of our countries, and what that looks like in the next three or four years is very exciting.

She added that India and Australia have complementary strengths. "India has capacity and manufacturing ability; Australia has design and intellectual property. Both countries have a lot to offer, so we hope that this will bring forth all of the things that we can work out between the two countries," she said.

Furthermore, Educator and artist Madhu Khanna also expressed happiness over the Prime Minister's visit. "I have no words to express how happy I am about the PM's visit. We were delighted when they visited in 2014, and their visits have such a significant impact that I feel Indians receive greater respect here as a result," she said.

Highlighting growing interest in Indian culture, Khanna said she teaches Indian art forms including Rangoli, Warli and Lippan to Australians. "It brings me great joy to contribute Indian art to local councils for public art projects such as large shade structures or permanent designs on walkways in parks. I also teach various Indian art forms such as Rangoli, Warli, and Lippan to Australian artists and children here. They are so eager to learn these arts, and it means a great deal to me that this elevates the reputation of our country," she added.

Queensland-based Indian-origin doctor Neeraj Khanna said the Prime Minister's visit was a matter of pride for the Indian community. "We have great pleasure in welcoming our dear Prime Minister Modi for the third time to Australia. For the Indian diaspora and especially for the medical fraternity and doctors of Indian origin, this is a great honour that our Prime Minister is visiting us for the third time, and every time he comes, it encourages us," he said.

Recalling Modi's 2014 visit, Khanna said, "When PM Modi came in 2014 and inaugurated the Gandhi statue in Brisbane, we were very impressed by the vision and the thoughts he had moving forward... I have travelled from Brisbane today just to meet him and have a glimpse of him, and it will be a great honour to listen to his vision and his thoughts for the third time."

Focus on Strategic Partnership

PM Modi is on a three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from July 6 to 11.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said his visit to Australia would strengthen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through discussions with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on defence and security, trade and investment, education, mobility and people-to-people ties. (ANI)