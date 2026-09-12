Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Vietnamese counterpart, Le Minh Hung, in New Delhi during the 18th BRICS Summit. They discussed the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, defence, security, and multilateral cooperation.

PM Modi Meets Vietnamese Counterpart at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Le Minh Hung, Vietnamese Prime Minister, in New Delhi on Saturday, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit. Vietnam is among the BRICS 10 partner countries. The Vietnamese Prime Minister's visit comes as India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 Chairmanship on September 12-13. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

Deepening India-Vietnam Strategic Partnership

According to the MEA, India and Vietnam share an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, underpinned by longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation expanding across defence and security, fintech, critical minerals and other emerging areas. The two sides continue to work closely on multilateral cooperation. According to Vietnamese broadcaster Voice of Vietnam, the nation looks at the summit as an opportunity to further consolidate and deepen relations with India, as well as strengthen ties with BRICS member states and partner countries. PM Le Minh Hung is expected to share Vietnam's vision and proposals regarding major issues on international cooperation, economic growth, sustainable development, and the resolution of global challenges.

Earlier in May, Vietnamese President To Lam paid a State Visit to India, when they agreed to elevate the bilateral relations to Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the spirit of ‘shared vision, strategic convergence, substantive cooperation’, further translating the enormous goodwill into tangible outcomes.

Other Bilateral Engagements

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, followed by meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince. Both Malaysia and Ethiopia have expressed their keenness for stronger defence cooperation with India.

India's 2026 BRICS Chairship

India's BRICS Chairship comes amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and resource pressures. For India, the 2026 Chairship is focused on translating the expanded representation of BRICS into meaningful cooperation and tangible outcomes, while building consensus among its diverse members and strengthening the effectiveness of existing mechanisms.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. Alongwith 10 partner countries--Nigeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam. (ANI)