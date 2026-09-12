On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026, Malaysia and Ethiopia have expressed interest in stronger defence cooperation with India. PM Modi held bilateral talks with his counterparts, discussing joint training and defence procurement from India.

Malaysia and Ethiopia have expressed their keenness for stronger defence cooperation with India on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026, sources stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, followed by meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The meetings took India’s relations with the countries on a new trajectory. The leaders discussed joint personnel training as well as defence procurement from India.

Economic and Industrial Opportunities

Both countries welcomed Indian industry and investment. According to sources, Ethiopia especially welcomed Indian mining companies.

Meanwhile, Semiconductor opportunities were discussed with Malaysia.

Deepening India-Malaysia Cooperation

According to MEA, PM Modi and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, built further on PM Modi’s visit to Malaysia in February 2026, and reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, semiconductors, infrastructure, digital economy, energy, fintech, education, tourism and people-to-people ties.

The leaders exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Malaysia at BRICS Summit

Malaysia's participation in the BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi is in its capacity as a BRICS Partner Country, on the invitation of PM Modi.

“The Summit is the highest-level platform of BRICS, bringing together Heads of State and Government of BRICS Member and Partner Countries to discuss strategic issues relating to global governance, sustainable development, economic cooperation, trade and investment, digital transformation, and global challenges affecting developing countries,” the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

PM Ibrahim's Keralam Visit

During his visit, Ibrahim is also scheduled to visit Keralam, where he will meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister VD Satheesan and the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, to exchange perspectives on community development, educational advancement, and interfaith harmony.

Strengthening India-Ethiopia Strategic Partnership

Meanwhile, with Abiy Ahmed Ali, PM Modi discussed avenues to further strengthen the India-Ethiopia Strategic Partnership across sectors including economic, defence and security sectors. Both reiterated their collective voice for the Global South, as per the MEA.

Both leaders also exchanged perspectives on regional and international developments of mutual interest. (ANI)