Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS summit, his first visit to India since 2019. He will meet PM Modi amid efforts to stabilize ties. Xi is expected to advocate for Global South cooperation at the summit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the 18th BRICS summit. The Chinese President will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today. On arrival, Xi received a warm welcome with a cultural troupe from the North East and other Indian states putting up a classical dance performances.

The Chinese President Xi's entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the Chinese news agency said.

Xi's Agenda: Global South and Bloc Expansion

According to a Xinhua report, Xi Jinping is expected to advance proposals on Global South cooperation at the BRICS summit much as he did during the SCO Summit in Bishkek.

The report stated that both groupings -- BRICS and SCO -- have expanded their membership and networks of developing partners. Their members together represent more than half of the world’s population and about 30 per cent of the global economy.

The editorial noted that this year marks the 25th founding anniversary of the SCO and the 20th anniversary of the BRICS cooperation mechanism. Over the years, both groupings have expanded their membership and networks of developing partners.

Xi has backed the expansion of both groupings and introduced initiatives including the “BRICS Plus” cooperation approach and the concept of building an SCO community with a shared future.

At the SCO summit, XI called for stronger cooperation among countries of the Global South. The Chinese president said the SCO “takes root in the Global South, its heart beats with the Global South, and it is an important pillar of South-South cooperation” while noting that BRICS was “standing at the forefront of the Global South."

Focus on India-China Relations

Emphasising Beijing's commitment to building a constructive relationship with New Delhi, Ambassador Xu Feihong stated that China intends to follow the framework established by both heads of state. "China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed," the envoy said.

Xi's visit is particularly significant, as it would mark his first trip to India since his informal meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Mamallapuram in 2019 for the 2nd India-China Informal Summit. The visit also comes against the backdrop of efforts by the two sides to stabilise bilateral ties following years of tensions along the Line of Actual Control.

The Role and Significance of BRICS

BRICS has emerged as a key platform for coordinating economic policy among major emerging economies. It serves as the principal forum where these nations shape a common position on global governance.

Through sustained dialogue, it has become a channel for advancing the interests of the Global South within multilateral institutions. Its agenda spans development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping reflects the growing economic weight and aspirations of emerging economies globally. It provides members with a platform to share experiences and address common challenges. (ANI)