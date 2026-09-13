PM Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Ndayishimiye attended as a representative of the African Union, amid India's focus on Africa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye at Bharat Mandapam on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. President Ndayishimiye attended the BRICS Summit as a representative of the African Union.

Focus on India-Africa Engagement

His visit comes as India hosts the two-day summit under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. Burundi Foreign Minister Édouard Bizimana had arrived in the national capital on Thursday for the summit.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal earlier welcomed the Burundi President as he arrived in New Delhi for the summit. “Delighted to welcome President Évariste Ndayishimiye @GeneralNeva of Burundi as he arrives in New Delhi to represent the African Union @_AfricanUnion at the 18th BRICS Summit. He was warmly received by MoS @BjpVarma. India and the African Union are deeply engaged in advancing shared priorities of the Global South,” Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Ndayishimiye comes amid India’s focus on strengthening engagement with African nations and advancing shared priorities of the Global South through platforms such as BRICS.

Bilateral Meetings on Summit Sidelines

Earlier on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at Bharat Mandapam on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Jaishankar said the two leaders exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments and discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation. “Pleased to meet FM Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud @FaisalbinFarhan on the sidelines of #BRICSIndia2026. Exchanged perspectives on regional & global developments, as well as on advancing our bilateral cooperation,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also held bilateral meetings with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo and Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr on the sidelines of the summit.

PM Modi Addresses BRICS Summit

Addressing the open session of the BRICS Summit on Sunday, PM Modi said the world now expects “concrete results” from the grouping as it enters its third decade. “BRICS is poised to enter its third decade. The world now expects concrete results from us, not just ideas and commitments. I am confident that through our collective efforts, we will certainly live up to these expectations,” Modi said.

He also extended his best wishes to China, which will host the next BRICS Summit in 2027, and commended leaders and their teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success.

BRICS leaders on Sunday held a session on “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth”. PM Modi said the trust of Global South nations in BRICS had grown and highlighted initiatives related to disaster management, MSME cooperation and the environment. The Prime Minister said India had advanced the spirit of friendship, partnership and cooperation through the BRICS platform and stressed that cooperation should involve entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth and ordinary citizens. (ANI)