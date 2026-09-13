Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held bilateral talks at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Ramaphosa stressed the need for deeper economic partnerships, calling this an 'inflection point' for the bloc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at Bharat Mandapam on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

South Africa has been a core member of the BRICS grouping. President Ramaphosa is attending the two-day summit hosted by India under the chairship theme of “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

Ramaphosa on Saturday participated in the BRICS session on ‘Inclusive Global Governance & Strengthening Multilateralism’ and also visited the ‘Bharat Innovates’ exposition in New Delhi.

BRICS at an 'Inflection Point'

Addressing the Leaders' Session of the BRICS Business Forum on Friday, the South African President said BRICS is at an “inflection point” amid changes in the global economy, shifting trade patterns, rapid technological advancements and increasing climate pressures.

“As BRICS, we find ourselves at an inflection point. As the global economy is reshaped, as trade patterns shift, as technological advances accelerate, and as climate pressures increase, countries and companies are compelled to reconsider where they source, produce, and invest. For us, this is an opportunity to shape a more resilient, diversified and inclusive economic future for the Global South,” Ramaphosa said.

Beyond Trade to Productive Partnerships

He stressed the need for BRICS countries to move beyond increasing trade among themselves and focus on building deeper productive economic partnerships.

“For too long, developing economies have participated in global value chains mainly as suppliers of raw commodities and consumers of goods that are made elsewhere. Value creation, technology and higher-value manufacturing remained concentrated elsewhere. We should not reproduce that pattern within the expanded BRICS. Our ambition must extend beyond increasing intra-BRICS trade to deepening the productive relationships between our economies,” he said.

Ramaphosa also highlighted the role of the private sector in strengthening economic cooperation and recalled the establishment of the BRICS Business Council during South Africa’s first BRICS presidency in 2013.

India-South Africa Economic Cooperation

Meanwhile, industrialist Naveen Jindal also held talks with President Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit and discussed ways to strengthen India-South Africa economic cooperation, trade and strategic investments.

“Privileged to meet His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi,” Jindal said in a post on X. “With shared values and complementary strengths, the partnership between our two nations holds immense potential for sustainable growth and industrial development,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi also held bilateral meetings with Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo and Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

PM Modi Calls for 'Concrete Results' from BRICS

Meanwhile, addressing the open session of the BRICS Summit on Sunday, PM Modi said the world now expects “concrete results” from the grouping as it enters its third decade.

“BRICS is poised to enter its third decade. The world now expects concrete results from us, not just ideas and commitments. I am confident that through our collective efforts, we will certainly live up to these expectations,” Modi said. He also extended his best wishes to China, which will host the next BRICS Summit in 2027, and commended leaders and their teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success.

BRICS leaders on Sunday held a session on “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth”. PM Modi said the trust of Global South nations in BRICS had grown and highlighted initiatives related to disaster management, MSME cooperation and the environment.

China's Role and Future Presidency

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who attended the summit, called for a stronger role for BRICS in advancing the interests of the Global South and urged the grouping to become an “active, stabilising and positive force in international affairs”.

China will assume the rotating BRICS presidency in 2027 and host the 19th BRICS Summit. (ANI)