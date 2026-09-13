UAE's BRICS Sherpa Omran Sharaf lauded India's role as the chair for the 18th BRICS Summit, saying New Delhi 'has done a great job' and played a 'very vital role' in helping the grouping reach consensus on issues serving the BRICS agenda.

The United Arab Emirates' BRICS Sherpa Omran Sharaf on Sunday lauded India's role as the chair for the 18th BRICS Summit, saying New Delhi "has done a great job" in hosting and chairing the meetings and played a "very vital role" in helping the grouping reach consensus on issues that serve the BRICS agenda.

Speaking to ANI on India's BRICS Chairship and the outcomes of the 18th BRICS Summit held in the national capital, Sharaf, who is also UAE's Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, said India and the UAE had worked closely to build consensus and achieve a favourable outcome for the grouping. "I have to say India has done a great job in hosting and chairing the BRICS meeting and the Summit. India, as a strategic partner for the UAE, has played a very vital role also and is working with us closely to reach consensus and be able to come up with a good outcome that serves the agenda of BRICS," he said.

New Delhi Declaration Adopted

His remarks came after BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026 at the 18th BRICS Summit on Saturday, which expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for maximum restraint and avoidance of actions that could further aggravate the situation. The declaration called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and greater efforts through dialogue and diplomacy towards lasting peace, security and stability in the region. It also stressed the need to maintain the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy in accordance with international law.

Impact on Energy and Supply Chains

On the impact of Gulf tensions on energy supplies, Sharaf underlined the importance of supply chains, trade and economic security for the UAE, while stressing the need for de-escalation in the region. "Supply chain security is something very important for the UAE. Trade security and economic security are important. De-escalation in the region is something very critical, and all of us are working towards that. BRICS is one of the main or important platforms to enable us to reach the goal of stabilising and de-escalating the region," he said.

India-UAE Energy Cooperation

The UAE Sherpa also highlighted the close India-UAE cooperation in the energy sector, including crude, LNG, LPG and strategic reserves, and said bilateral ties as well as platforms such as BRICS could help address challenges and ensure sustainable energy supplies. "The UAE is an important global player when it comes to the energy sector and energy supply. India being a strategic partner, we work with you very closely. Having platforms such as BRICS, having bilateral relationships with India that are very strategic in nature and focus on core sectors, including energy, helps us make sure that we find solutions around the challenges and move forward to make sure that there's a sustainable supply of energy in the global market but also serve our important partners such as India," he said.

Declaration on Global Conflicts and Safety

The New Delhi Declaration also expressed serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stressing that nuclear safeguards, safety and security must be upheld even during armed conflicts.

Stance on Gaza and Palestinian Rights

On Gaza, BRICS called for the implementation of relevant UN General Assembly and UN Security Council resolutions, maintenance of a ceasefire and full and unhindered humanitarian access. The grouping also expressed deep concern over continued violence in Gaza despite the October 2025 ceasefire agreement and opposed policies aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinians.

The declaration said a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved through peaceful means and fulfilment of the legitimate rights of Palestinians, including self-determination and return. The grouping further called for politico-diplomatic measures to lower conflict potential and stressed conflict prevention, dialogue, consultation and diplomacy for the peaceful resolution of international disputes. It also encouraged the role of regional organisations in conflict prevention and resolution.

Dialogue and Diplomacy as Guiding Principles

Addressing a media briefing after the BRICS Leaders' Summit on Saturday, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sudhakar Dalela said BRICS countries had reached a consensus on the situation in West Asia, with dialogue and diplomacy emerging as the guiding principles for addressing conflicts. "I would say that we are very happy that we have an agreed approach on West Asia, and the centrepiece of that approach is that we all believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be the guiding parameter for addressing any conflict, any situation that requires a solution, and that is the only way to build lasting peace, security, and stability in any part of the world," Dalela said.

Broader Global Concerns Addressed

The declaration also expressed concern over ongoing conflicts, global polarisation and fragmentation, as well as the rise in military spending at the cost of adequate development financing for developing countries. It advocated a multilateral approach respecting diverse national viewpoints on sustainable development, eradication of hunger and poverty and global climate action, while expressing concern over attempts to link security with the climate change agenda.

BRICS further voiced concern over growing risks of nuclear danger and conflict and reiterated the need to strengthen disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation mechanisms. It reaffirmed support for nuclear-weapons-free zones and efforts towards establishing a zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East.

India's BRICS Chairship Theme Commended

The declaration commended the progress achieved under India's 2026 BRICS Chairship under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", saying the theme reflected a shared commitment to a balanced, practical, actionable, inclusive, development-orientated and people-centred approach.

The 18th BRICS Summit was being held in New Delhi under India's chairship. (ANI)