PM Modi warned BRICS nations against the weaponization of technology and critical minerals, urging inclusivity. He highlighted new frameworks for logistics, startups, and digital agriculture to ensure shared progress and resilient supply chains.

Noting that weaponization of technology and critical minerals can hinder shared progress of BRICS countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that there is need of inclusivity in the adoption of technology. Addressing the open session ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth’ on the second day of the summit, PM Modi said the BRICS Logistic Supply Chain Cooperation Framework will "help make our supply chains more reliable and resilient".

New BRICS Initiatives for Innovation

". Under the umbrella of innovation, the BRICS Incubator Network will connect our startups and incubators. We have proposed the BRICS Startup Innovation Fund to promote innovative and scalable solutions. The BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture will create new opportunities for farmers; through this initiative, AI, geospatial technology, and digital public infrastructure will be aligned with the actual needs of farmers. The weaponization of technology and critical minerals could hinder our shared progress; therefore, we have emphasized inclusivity in the adoption of technology,” PM Modi said.

Strength in Diversity and Cooperation

The Prime Minister said that that the trust of Global South nations in BRICS has grown, because their voices are heard, their experiences are respected, and solutions are crafted not just for them, but with them. “The strength of BRICS lies in our diversity and cooperation. We may be rooted in different realities, but together we rise through cooperation and blossom for humanity. May our diversity remain our identity, our cooperation serve as our inspiration, and our progress benefit all of humanity," he said.

New Delhi Declaration on Critical Minerals

BRICS leaders on Saturday unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration, which stressed the importance of building reliable and resilient supply chains for critical minerals. “We affirm the need to promote reliable, responsible, diversified, resilient, fair, sustainable, and just supply chains of critical minerals to guarantee benefit sharing, value addition and economic diversification in resource-rich countries,” the Declaration said.

Sovereign Rights of Resource-Rich Nations Emphasised

It also emphasised the need to preserve the sovereign rights of resource-rich countries over their mineral resources, including “their right to adopt, maintain and enforce measures necessary to pursue legitimate public policy objectives.”

The Declaration recognised “the key role of critical minerals for the development of zero- and low-emission energy technologies, energy security, and resilience of energy supply chains.”

PM Modi described the Declaration outcome as a reflection of a BRICS that is “wider in reach and stronger in purpose”.