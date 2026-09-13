Chairing the BRICS session, PM Modi highlighted the growing trust of Global South nations in the 11-nation group. He noted key initiatives for disaster management, MSME cooperation, an early warning system for diseases, and the environment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday noted that the “trust of Global South nations in BRICS has grown,” highlighting key initiatives for disaster management, MSME cooperation and environment by the 11-nation group. Chairing the BRICS session on ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth,’ on the day of the 18th BRICS Summit, PM Modi said that “India has advanced the spirit of friendship, partnership, and cooperation through the BRICS platform.”

“We have endeavoured to ensure that BRICS cooperation is not limited to governments alone; we want our entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth, and ordinary citizens to become active participants as well,” he said.

He added, "I can say from personal experience that the trust of Global South nations in BRICS has grown, because their voices are heard, their experiences are respected, and solutions are crafted not just for them, but with them. The strength of BRICS lies in our diversity and cooperation. We may be rooted in different realities, but together we rise through cooperation and blossom for humanity. May our diversity remain our identity, our cooperation serve as our inspiration, and our progress benefit all of humanity."

Enhancing Resilience and Preparedness

The Prime Minister noted that the BRICS nations reached a consensus on the BRICS Integrated Early Warning System for the prevention of and response to infectious diseases.

He said, "Today, the number of tensions in the world is constantly rising, having a significant and widespread negative impact on the lives of ordinary people. Pandemics, climate disasters, and supply chain disruptions have demonstrated that in today's interconnected world, no crisis remains confined to a single region. Therefore, we have placed special emphasis on enhancing resilience within the BRICS group. It is equally essential to identify challenges in a timely manner, remain prepared for them, and take immediate action. With this approach, a consensus has been reached on a BRICS Integrated Early Warning System for the prevention of and response to infectious diseases. Additionally, Early Warning Data Integration Guidelines have been formulated for disaster management."

In the New Delhi Declaration, the 11 nations welcomed the establishment of a dedicated Sub-Working Group to advance the BRICS Integrated Early Warning System for the prevention and response to Mass Infectious Diseases.

Boosting Skills, Employability, and MSME Growth

He also emphasised BRICS CONNECT (BRICS Cooperation Network for Capacity Building, Employability, and New Skills and Technologies), under which the BRICS nations have promoted skills, employability, and women's participation in the workforce.

"Through 'BRICS Connect,' we have promoted skills, employability, women's participation in the workforce, social security, and capacity building. An initiative for a BRICS MSME cooperation portal has been launched to link small enterprises with knowledge, finance, and new markets. A BRICS Urban Mobility Hub has been established to facilitate the sharing of best practices among our cities," he said.

Sustainability and Environmental Cooperation

Invoking the Indian civilizational connection to nature, he said that within BRICS, they have emphasised the balance between human development and the environment and set up a BRICS Digital Centre of Excellence for smart grids and energy storage.

PM Modi said, "In Indian civilisation, nature is revered as a mother. For centuries, we have held the belief that development and the environment are not alternatives to each other, but are complementary. Within BRICS, too, we have emphasised the balance between human development and the environment; this forms the foundation of sustainability and represents our obligation towards future generations.”

“We have made progress on several fronts in this regard. We have set up a BRICS Digital Centre of Excellence for smart grids and energy storage, which will help make our clean energy systems more reliable, efficient, and accessible. Centres of Excellence for agroecology and regenerative agriculture will integrate traditional knowledge with modern science. Furthermore, principles formulated for community-based climate adaptation will establish indigenous knowledge as a vital foundation for climate action,” the Prime Minister added.

The last leg of the summit chaired by India is focused on the core pillars of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. The two-day summit is being hosted by India on September 12-13 under the chairship theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." (ANI)