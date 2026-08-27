Ahead of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's address at Madison Square Garden, Swami Avdheshanand Giri said the event carries a message of universal fraternity. He acknowledged protesters' rights, asserting that Indian culture has never harmed anyone.

Swami Avdheshanand on Event's Message and Protests

Ahead of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's upcoming address at Madison Square Garden, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Shri Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj on Thursday said that those protesting the event have the right to express their views, while asserting that Indian culture has never given anyone reason to claim that it has harmed others or violated their rights. Speaking in New York ahead of the 'Universal Oneness Celebration', Swami Avdheshanand Giri said Bhagwat's visit would carry a message of universal fraternity and harmony.

"As Mohan Bhagwat arrives here, and I, too, shall be present at the event, we bring the message that the entire earth is one family and that all of us humans are one," he said. "We never wish harm upon any plant or living creature. We regard everyone as our own," he added.

Addressing the protests and criticism surrounding the event, he said, "As for those who are protesting, everyone has the right to express their views and the right to criticise. However, throughout history, since time immemorial, our culture has never given anyone cause to claim that we have harmed others or violated their rights."

Bhagwat is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora at the 'Universal Oneness Celebrations' at Madison Square Garden on August 29, as part of the RSS centenary-year programmes. He arrived in New York on Tuesday as part of a three-nation outreach tour covering the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Criticism and Security Concerns

The event has drawn criticism in New York, with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani saying he did not support the RSS event while acknowledging that he was unsure whether the city administration had jurisdiction to cancel a privately organised gathering.

"I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction over cancelling a private event," Mamdani had said at a press conference.

HAF Issues Community Advisory

Amid the controversy, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) issued a community security advisory ahead of the event, urging attendees to remain vigilant and keep interactions civil.

"COMMUNITY ADVISORY ALERT! HAF is issuing this security alert in advance of the Universal Oneness Celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Stay vigilant, remain situationally aware, and keep interactions civil," the organisation said in a post on X.

HAF also urged the New York mayor to ensure the safety and civil rights of those attending the event.

RSS Describes Event as Interfaith Gathering

Meanwhile, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar described the 'Universal Oneness Celebration' as an interfaith gathering that would bring together a diverse, multicultural and multi-faith audience.

"The Universal Oneness Celebration in New York exemplifies an interfaith gathering where RSS Sarsangchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat ji will communicate with a diverse, multicultural, and multi-faith audience. Organised in the spirit of open dialogue and mutual respect, the event reflects Bharatiya ethos, which is fundamentally inclusive and welcoming to all," Ambekar said in a post on X.

Organised by the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum, Bhagwat's address is scheduled for Saturday and will coincide with the traditional observance of Raksha Bandhan. The programme is expected to feature cultural performances and addresses by faith-based speakers. (ANI)